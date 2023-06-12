Make mine a treble: Jack Grealish is seeing stars after weekend boozer in Europe following Man City treble victory

Jack Grealish made the most of his weekend celebrating his club's victory. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Manchester City player went all out in celebrations this weekend as he was spotted in a giddy drunken state after his club's treble victory on Saturday.

Jack Grealish, 27, kicked off Man City's celebrations after they won the Champions League for the first time in their Saturday game against Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old left all inhibitions on the pitch after winning, as he danced out of the dressing room with his teammates, cap on backwards, a speaker booming Fleetwood Mac in one hand and a Heineken in the other – the winger was beaming in delight.

Jack’s initial reaction to the win on Saturday was full of emotion, as he broke down in tears in a brief interview in the immediate aftermath of the victory, overjoyed for his club's historic success winning the Premier League, the FA cup and now the Champions League for the first time.

It appears the players spent their first night of celebrations out in Istanbul, going until the early hours – with Jack the only one still in his kit in a photo posted online of the group at 7:30am.

Reports suggest they spent some time at their team hotel, JW Marriott, to party with a view of the Marmara sea, getting through bottles of Grey Goose vodka and champagne, as they made the most of the hotel opening up downstairs specifically for them.

Over the course of the night, Jack made his rapping debut over heavy-beat disco music and led chants of “have you ever won a Treble?” alongside teammates Haaland, Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Spare a thought for Jack Grealish’ liver in these past couple days.



Geezer is seeing stars! 🤣🍻 pic.twitter.com/KPZpbg0Yng — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) June 12, 2023

The 27-year-old poked his head out of the tour bus after his night out. Picture: Alamy

Heading back to the tour bus the next morning, Jack poked his head out the bus window as he continued his victory antics.

The team flew back to the UK on Sunday morning to prep for the victory parade on Monday, and a video posted online showed the Brummie stumbling after he left the plane, a night on the drink clearly catching up to him.

It was shared with the caption: "Spare a thought for Jack Grealish’ liver in these past couple days. Geezer is seeing stars!"

But before the team had a chance to settle back home after touching down, Jack jetted once more for a night out in Ibiza with ‘best friend’ Erling Haaland and a bunch of his other City pals.

Mail Sport reported that the group chartered a private jet from Manchester to Ibiza, made up of Haaland, Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips.

After they made the most of their weekend bender, partying in a resort that can hold as many 7,000 people at once, they arrived back in Manchester around 1pm on Monday, ready for their public victory lap with fans at 6:30pm.

While some attacked the former Villa player for being “unprofessional” in his drunken daze, fans came to his defence, as one quipped back “he’s a human being and he’s earned a break”.

But most were happy for the 27-year-old, or at least entertained by the many videos and photos that captured his drunken antics.