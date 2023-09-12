England ease to 3-1 victory over Scotland in historic friendly at Hampden Park

England have eased to a 3-1 victory over Scotland at Hampen Park as the sides gathered to celebrate the first time they met 150 years ago.

It was the much-spoken about Phil Foden who put England ahead after 32 minutes when he slotted home from six yards following a wayward shot from his Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker.

Jude Bellingham put his side 2-0 up just moments later after a horror mistake from Andy Robertson, who failed to clear a routine ball, setting it up for the Real Madrid midfielder to slam it home.

Scotland's pressure in the second half paid off when Harry Maguire stepped in front of a cross from Robertson and turned the ball into his own net.

The Scots continued to pile on the pressure as they sought an equaliser, but England captain Harry Kane put his side 3-1 up with a routine finish.

It was England who dominated in the first half, with Bellingham the main man in a three-man midfield.

He played a part in the last two England goals, scoring in the 35th minute and setting up Kane to put his team 3-1 up.

Both Kane and Bellingham were taken off, getting a standing ovation from their fans.

England manager Gareth Southgate remains unbeaten against Scotland.

