Harry Kane makes German football debut but misses out on first career trophy as Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to RB Leipzig

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Harry Kane made his debut in German football as Bayern Munich lost 3-0 to Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday.

Kane has joined German champions Bayern Munich and left his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur after nearly twenty years in north London, it was announced on Saturday.

Kane, 30, signed a four-year deal with the German champions on Saturday, bringing an end to a Tottenham career that saw him become their all-time top scorer, with 280 goals in 435 games.

It was a rapid start to Kane's career in Germany, with the England captain making his debut on the same day that his signature was announced.

He started on the bench and faced an uphill battle by the time Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel called on him.

Kane made his debut around the 60-minute mark, sparking hopes of a miraculous recovery.

But minutes after coming onto the pitch, Bayern gave away a penalty, which was converted by Dani Olmo as he completed a hat-trick.

Victory today would have meant a career-first trophy for Kane, who joined the German champions for more than £100 million.

Harry Kane Bayern Munich debut. Picture: Getty

It was announced on Friday that Bayern agreed a deal with Tottenham worth more than £100million with add-ons for the England captain, who came through the academy at Spurs.

Kane thanked the Tottenham fans and staff and his teammates in a video on Saturday as he announced his departure.

He later posed for photos in his new Bayern kit, with his new squad number to be 9.

Read More: England captain Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich, ending record-breaking Tottenham career

Read More: 'We move forward without him': Harry Kane lands in Munich for medical as Spurs boss confirms move is 'imminent'

Kane in his new Bayern kit. Picture: Twitter

Kane in his new kit. Picture: Twitter

Addressing Tottenham fans, the England captain said: "Hi everyone. I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I'll be leaving the club today.

"Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now. Sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at.

"From an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now, there's been so many great moments and special memories. Memories that I'll cherish forever.

"So this is a thank you to all my teammates over the years. My coaches, all the managers, every single staff member to do with the club from the kit man to the chefs, everyone involved."

Kane continued: "Obviously I've built special relationships with a lot of people.

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

"And most importantly, I want to say thank you to the fans. From the moment I've been playing I've been one of your own and I've given everything that I possibly could've just to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories that will hopefully last forever."

He landed in Munich on Friday with his wife Katie Goodland ahead of his medical at Bayern on Saturday.

Landing just after 7pm, the England striker was met by countless fans and journalists trying to catch a glimpse of his arrival.

He was later spotted arriving at the Brothers of Charity Hospital in the Bavarian capital.

Harry Kane was spotted in Munich ahead of a medical at Bayern Munich. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said the striker had “made up his mind” by June.

He said: "I don't have a blow by blow account but my understanding is that it's progressed to a point where it's going to happen and a deal is imminent.

“That at least gives us some clarity, unless something unforeseen happens - we move forward without Harry.”

Kane's future at Tottenham has been subject to intense speculation throughout multiple transfer windows, though intensified this summer due to the short time left on his current deal.

Kane is understood to want his future resolved before Spurs' first Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Saturday.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy is notoriously difficult to negotiate with and is understood to have been holding out for a figure as close to £100million as possible.

Fans lined the streets in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the England captain. Picture: Alamy

He is also thought to have wanted to avoid a sale to a fellow Premier League rival, such as Manchester United.

With 213 Premier League goals, Kane is 47 shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record.

The striker is also England's record goal scorer with 58.

Kane is England captain. Picture: Getty

Despite a disappointing season for Spurs last year, Kane still scored 30 goals - beaten only by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career, while Bayern Munich have won 11 league titles in a row.

They also won the UEFA Champions League in 2020.