Eric Clapton refuses to perform at venues that require vaccine passports for entry

Eric Clapton shared the statement, following the PM's announcement on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Eric Clapton will not perform at any venue that requires vaccine passports upon entry, the musician has announced.

In a statement shared online, legendary guitarist Mr Clapton threatened to cancel shows he said would otherwise have a "discriminated audience".

"Following the PM's announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own," he said on Telegram.

"I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.

"Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show. Eric Clapton."

He also shared a link to his 'protest song' with Van Morrison from 2020 called Stand and Deliver.

Mr Clapton previously opened up about his negative experience receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine through a letter shared on the same Telegram account.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced that vaccine passes would be needed to attend crowded events, such as clubs and music venues.

The Prime Minister said the new measure would come into effect from the end of September, allowing everyone over 18 the opportunity to receive their jabs beforehand.

Consumer and Small Business Minister Paul Scully recently told LBC that the government was "not ruling anything out", suggesting the scheme could also apply to places such as theatres, cinemas and churches.