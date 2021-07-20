Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

20 July 2021, 17:55 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 18:06

By Sam Sholli

A James O'Brien caller, whose sister had her cancer operation cancelled five times due to the Covid crisis, explains why he thinks introducing Covid vaccine passports is "morally right".

Ben in Halesowen gave LBC his perspective, amid debate over the Prime Minister's plans to make Covid vaccination mandatory for entry into nightclubs and other crowded venues from the autumn.

Ben told James O'Brien: "Look, I think Covid passports are essential. They're inevitable. They always were going to be inevitable.

"I don't think it works with the comparison to ID cards. Covid is a totally unique event, James.

"And therefore it requires a totally unique solution. And, you know, we've had to make impossible possible.

Explaining why he thinks Covid passports are "morally right", he said: "My sister had her cancer operation cancelled five times...because the beds were going to Covid patients.

"The last time she was actually dressed ready to go down to surgery and the consultant had to come up and say 'I'm really sorry, we can't do it'.

"We're now in the experimental treatment phase so...it's not end game so fingers crossed and she's fighting and we hope it will be OK. But the operation could have made a huge difference.

"Therefore it is morally right to bring in vaccine passports because the vaccine doesn't stop you getting it. It might not even stop transmission. But what it does do...[is] protect the NHS and also keep people out of hospital."

READ MORE: Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'raft of bewildering' new Covid rules
READ MORE: James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM
James O'Brien questions 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'
James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns are 'an addiction to power'

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns would be caused by 'an addiction of power'

3 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller over jab passports

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller condemning Covid passports

2 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

24-year-old Ateeq Rafiq died in hospital in 2018 after his neck became trapped under a chair at the Vue cinema in Star City, Birmingham

Vue Entertainment fined £750,000 over cinema seat death

Crowds of beach-goers at Lyme Regis in Dorset over the weekend

UK records hottest day of year so far as mercury hits 32.2C at Heathrow
A man has been arrested after member of the hospital's staff was stabbed

Man, 21, arrested after female NHS worker stabbed in Wolverhampton hospital
One in ten online Brits have installed and then deleted the NHS Covid app

'Pingdemic': One in three Brits either abusing or deleting NHS Covid app - survey
The Labour MP wrote to the Transport Secretary

Labour piles on the pressure over rules for people double jabbed outside the UK
The capsule successfully landed with Jeff Bezos and the rest of the crew.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' New Shepard space flight successfully lands back on Earth
Norway's beach handball team fined €1,500 for not wearing bikini bottoms

Norway's beach handball team fined €1,500 for not wearing bikini bottoms
Over 1m children missed school last week for Covid-19 related reasons (file image)

More than one million children missed school last week for Covid-related reasons
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Kyle Walsh has been jailed for six months for dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, Northumbria Police said

Dangerous driver jailed after cyclist’s head cam footage exposed lie