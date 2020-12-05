‘Essex girl’ removed from Oxford dictionary after campaign labels it 'very offensive'

By Joe Cook

The term “Essex girl” will be removed from future editions of the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, following a successful campaign by women from the county.

Oxford University Press (OUP) previously defined "Essex girl" as: "A name used especially in jokes to refer to a type of young woman who is not intelligent, dresses badly, talks in a loud and ugly way and is very willing to have sex."

However, following a long-standing campaign the publisher has agreed to remove it from their Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, which is used to teach English to foreign students.

The term will remain in the main Oxford English Dictionary, as OUP claims “nothing is ever taken out” of this “historical dictionary”.

The OED defines “Essex girl” as a derogatory and contemptuous term for a “type of young woman, supposedly found in and around Essex, and variously characterised as unintelligent, promiscuous and materialistic”.

The derogatory stereotype emerged in the 1980s and was given a new lease of life with hit-reality show The Only Way is Essex.

Gemma Collins, one of the stars of the show, has previously called for the dictionary to be changed.

“I think the dictionary should be paying everyone in Essex compensation,” she told Sky News. “We have evolved over the years. It is very derogatory what has been said about us.”

Ladies and gentlemen- here is the news.

Proof that, if you put your mind to it, you CAN CHANGE THINGS.

Multiple campaigns have emerged to challenge the stereotype, including from author Syd Moore, who started campaign group The Essex Girls Liberation Front.

The group has described the term as "very offensive", with Ms Moore tweeting: "Today is a day to celebrate".

Another Essex based campaign group, Snapping the Stiletto (STS), also welcomed the removal of the term from the dictionary.

The group, which received a £200,000 lottery grant, are working to “find and celebrate the stories of underrepresented women in Essex”.

Kayleigh Boyle, Project Manager of STS, told LBC: “I am very happy the definition has been changed and that STS played a significant part in helping the campaign.”

She added: “The history of the county has been shaped by women, women who have been and still are seen as the fringes of society.

“We are working with women, and that includes anyone who identifies as a woman, in Essex of all ethnicities, LGBTIQA+ individuals, women with disabilities and working class women, all of whom have had their stories misrepresented and ignored to co-create and co-curate a series of events and exhibitions.”

The project has support from Essex-born model Penny Lancaster and Dame Helen Mirren, as it works to fight the “Essex girl” stereotype.