‘Essex girl’ removed from Oxford dictionary after campaign labels it 'very offensive'

5 December 2020, 13:58

“Essex girl” will be removed from future editions of the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, but will remain in the Oxford English Dictionary.
“Essex girl” will be removed from future editions of the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, but will remain in the Oxford English Dictionary. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The term “Essex girl” will be removed from future editions of the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, following a successful campaign by women from the county.

Oxford University Press (OUP) previously defined "Essex girl" as: "A name used especially in jokes to refer to a type of young woman who is not intelligent, dresses badly, talks in a loud and ugly way and is very willing to have sex."

However, following a long-standing campaign the publisher has agreed to remove it from their Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, which is used to teach English to foreign students.

The term will remain in the main Oxford English Dictionary, as OUP claims “nothing is ever taken out” of this “historical dictionary”.

The OED defines “Essex girl” as a derogatory and contemptuous term for a “type of young woman, supposedly found in and around Essex, and variously characterised as unintelligent, promiscuous and materialistic”.

The derogatory stereotype emerged in the 1980s and was given a new lease of life with hit-reality show The Only Way is Essex.

Gemma Collins, one of the stars of the show, has previously called for the dictionary to be changed.

“I think the dictionary should be paying everyone in Essex compensation,” she told Sky News. “We have evolved over the years. It is very derogatory what has been said about us.”

Read more: US House of Representatives votes to federally decriminalise marijuana

Multiple campaigns have emerged to challenge the stereotype, including from author Syd Moore, who started campaign group The Essex Girls Liberation Front.

The group has described the term as "very offensive", with Ms Moore tweeting: "Today is a day to celebrate".

Another Essex based campaign group, Snapping the Stiletto (STS), also welcomed the removal of the term from the dictionary.

The group, which received a £200,000 lottery grant, are working to “find and celebrate the stories of underrepresented women in Essex”.

Kayleigh Boyle, Project Manager of STS, told LBC: “I am very happy the definition has been changed and that STS played a significant part in helping the campaign.”

Read more: Man banned from driving after speeding up to 150mph during lockdown

Read more: Britain braced for more snow as cold weather expected until 'at least' Tuesday

She added: “The history of the county has been shaped by women, women who have been and still are seen as the fringes of society.

“We are working with women, and that includes anyone who identifies as a woman, in Essex of all ethnicities, LGBTIQA+ individuals, women with disabilities and working class women, all of whom have had their stories misrepresented and ignored to co-create and co-curate a series of events and exhibitions.”

The project has support from Essex-born model Penny Lancaster and Dame Helen Mirren, as it works to fight the “Essex girl” stereotype.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Clashes erupt at funeral for Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces
Mr Anderson, 62, was taken to a police station for questioning.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson released on police bail

A medical worker injects the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Saturday in Moscow.

Covid vaccinations begin in Moscow for nurses and teachers

First Christmas Card

‘Scandalous’ first Christmas card up for sale

The Hayabusa2 spacecraft above the asteroid Ryugu

Japan awaits return of spacecraft with asteroid soil samples

President-elect Joe Biden passed the 270 threshold

California certifies election results to clear Joe Biden’s path to White House

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns

'Boris Johnson must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns
Herd immunity 'inevitable outcome' of Covid vaccine, SAGE adviser reveals

Herd immunity 'inevitable outcome' of Covid vaccine, SAGE adviser reveals
Alastair Campbell attacks Tory MP for leaving UK in 'very bad place' post-Brexit

Alastair Campbell attacks Tory MP for leaving UK in 'very bad place' post-Brexit
Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'

Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'
Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert

Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert
This caller told LBC why he thought NHS workers should get the Covid vaccine first

Caller's warzone analogy explains why NHS workers should get Covid vaccine first

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London