Eternal sisters slam Louise Redknapp for 'throwing them under bus' after pulling out of reunion tour over trans row

26 September 2023, 09:21 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 10:00

Louise Redknapp pulls out of Eternal reunion tour over trans rights row.
Louise Redknapp pulls out of Eternal reunion tour over trans rights row. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two members of 90s R&B group Eternal have hit back at Louise Redknapp in a row over their refusal to play LGBTQ+ festivals.

Louise pulled out of Eternal's forthcoming UK tour following a row with bandmates.

The singer, 48, was the biggest star to emerge from the UK pop band. She was in the midst of reunion tour discussions when the row erupted.

Redknapp's bandmates, sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, are said to have refused to play specific tour dates after expressing their stance on transgender issues.

According to Redknapp's publicist, her bandmates believed the "gay community was being hijacked by the trans community".

Both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth member, Kéllé Bryan, walked away from reunion discussions as a result.
Both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth member, Kéllé Bryan, walked away from reunion discussions as a result. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Easther and Vernie have hit back in the row, via the band’s original manager Denis Ingoldsby. He passionately defended the sister, saying that they have been left ‘devastated’ and insisted that Louise’s team misrepresented details of a private email.

Louise’s team have rejected his version of events and stand by their decision to go public.

“Louise and her team have thrown them under the bus and everyone is totally appalled at their bullying behaviour by totally misrepresenting the situation to suit their own agenda,” Mr Ingoldsby told the Mirror.

Rising to fame in the 1990s with UK hits including 'Stay', 'Power Of A Woman' and 'Just A Step From Heaven', the band's reunion was due to take place in 2024.

The band disbanded in 1995 to pursue solo singing careers, before Louise shot to fame as a solo artist.

She later married footballer Jamie Redknapp, before the couple divorced in 2017 following 19 years of marriage.

Now, the band's reunion plans appear to have been shelved, as both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth band member Kéllé Bryan are said to have walked away from discussions as a result of their bandmate's opinions.

Redknapp's publicist, Simone Jones, has since confirmed the decision.

"A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals," he said.

"This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

Both Redknapp and fourth band, singer Kéllé Bryan, are said to have walked away from the reunion as a result.
Both Redknapp and fourth band, singer Kéllé Bryan, are said to have walked away from the reunion as a result. Picture: Getty

"Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kéllé told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

"The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community."

Sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett are yet to speak out following the claims.

