By Kit Heren

The heartbroken parents of a teenager who collapsed and died unexpectedly in a Liverpool shopping centre on Saturday have paid tribute to the "handsome, loving, caring boy" as the first photo of him is released publicly.

Euan McNamara, 15, died at a Brown's in Liverpool ONE shopping centre at 5.50pm that afternoon, while on a trip with family and friends.

Off-duty medics tried to revive Euan at the scene and he was rushed to Royal Liverpool Hospital, but he died shortly afterwards.

Merseyside police have confirmed that they are not treating his death as suspicious.

His parents Michael and Sian said: "On Saturday teatime, after an afternoon’s shopping, we were at Browns restaurant in Liverpool as a family with our son Euan, daughter Megan and close friends when Euan unexpectedly collapsed.

"Despite immediate medical intervention by off-duty medics, Euan later sadly passed away in hospital.

"Euan was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

"He was studying for his GCSE exams, a keen rugby player, cricket player and LFC Supporter, regularly attending games with family and friends.

"Euan was loved and adored by all who knew him and his death has left a massive void in all of our lives.

"He was a handsome, loving, caring boy with an infectious personality that touched everyone he met.

"We are devastated by what has happened, and hope that in the forthcoming days we will find out why Euan has been cruelly taken away from us.

"We as a family please request that our privacy is respected at this time."