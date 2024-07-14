Carol Vorderman 3pm - 6pm
Euro 2024 LIVE: England fans prepare for historic final against Spain
14 July 2024, 17:07
England fans up and down the country are preparing for tonight's historic Euro 2024 final against Spain.
Kick-off at the Olympiastadion in Berlin is at 9pm, which is 8pm back here in the UK.
Pubs across the country are fully booked with as many as 28 million people expected to watch tonight's final.
England go into the game as underdogs against a Spanish side that have won all six of their games at the tournament so far.
But Gareth Southgate's men will be hoping to use the disappointment of losing to Italy in the final of the last Euros to spur them onto glory for the first time since 1966.
You can follow all the build-up and the match itself here on our live blog.
Large police presence in Leicester Square
Leicester Square is packed with hundreds of England fans with three hours until kickoff. A large police presence is also in the area.
Police moved on a group of fans following a small fire.
Reflect on England's Euro run with The Sports Agents
Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman reflected on England's run to the Euro 2024 final on today's episode of The Sports Agents.
Fans across England are excited for tonight's historic Euro 2024 final against Spain
Read more here: England expects! Nation gripped by Euros fever as fans prepare for historic final against Spain
Good afternoon
Good afternoon. Welcome to LBC's Euro 2024 Final live blog.
We're gearing up for all the action as England takes on Spain tonight at 8.