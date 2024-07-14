Live

Euro 2024 LIVE: England fans prepare for historic final against Spain

England fans are preparing for the Euros final. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

England fans up and down the country are preparing for tonight's historic Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Kick-off at the Olympiastadion in Berlin is at 9pm, which is 8pm back here in the UK.

Pubs across the country are fully booked with as many as 28 million people expected to watch tonight's final.

England go into the game as underdogs against a Spanish side that have won all six of their games at the tournament so far.

But Gareth Southgate's men will be hoping to use the disappointment of losing to Italy in the final of the last Euros to spur them onto glory for the first time since 1966.

