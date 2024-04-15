EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford makes clever business move that could earn him even more money

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford has made a savvy business move which could earn him even more money after his huge lottery win.

Bayford won a whopping £148million EuroMillions jackpot with then-wife Gillian in 2012.

His latest move could prove another massive financial success as he looks to run a vineyard on his country estate.

The lottery winner is understood to have planted Meunier grape vines - one of three varieties used to produce Champagne.

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford. Picture: Alamy

Bayford is believed to have been inspired to make the move by his current fiancée, Tracey Biles.

He proposed to ambulance worker Ms Biles, 45, at Christmas, reports the Sun.

This is the fourth time the former postman has popped the question since he won the huge jackpot in 2012.

He has also been engaged to sausage factory worker Marta Jarosz, stable girl Samantha Burbridge and Frankie & Benny’s waitress Lisa Kemp.

However, in a sign that this is serious, Adrian has moved his prospective in-laws into a £1million cottage on the grounds of his £12million Suffolk estate.

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford and his former wife, Gillian. Picture: Alamy

A pal said: “Everyone is really excited for Adrian and Tracey.

“They seem to be the real deal, so hopefully, it’s the happy ending they both deserve.

"It’s no secret what a tough time Adrian has had with his love life and I think he’d actually given up before he got with Tracey.”