EuroMillions winner whose £27m prize 'brought her nothing but grief' found dead

2 September 2021, 16:03

Ms Loughrey, 56, won almost £27 million in 2013.
Ms Loughrey, 56, won almost £27 million in 2013. Picture: Twitter

By Elizabeth Haigh

A woman who won £27 million in the EuroMillions lottery has been found dead at her home in Ireland.

Margaret Loughrey, from Strabane, County Tyrone, was discovered at her home in the Ballycolman Lane area of Strabane.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious, and a post mortem will be carried out.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman told BelfastLive: "We were called to an emergency in the Ballycolman area of Strabane at 10.30am this morning. No patients were taken from the scene."

Ms Loughrey, 56, became Northern Ireland's largest ever lottery winner when she bought a lucky dip ticket on the same day as she was looking for work in 2013. Her record-breaking jackpot won her £26,863,588.20.

At the time of her win, she said that she planned "to make a lot of people happy".

"I don't feel like I've won the lottery, I feel like everyone has won it because this is going to change so many lives."

Read more: Teen 'sacrificed sisters as part of pact with devil to win the lottery'

But in 2019 she admitted that her win had "sent her to hell and back".

She said: "Money has brought me nothing but grief."

Read more: Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, died of stab wounds

She had been convicted of assaulting a taxi driver and was sentenced to 150 hours of community service and suffered mental health issues.

With part of her winnings Ms Loughrey bought the Herdman's Mill, a listed building in Sion Mills, as well as a range of other properties including a pub.

But she also alleged that unnamed persons had "stolen millions" from her since she won the jackpot.

She said in 2019: “I regret winning the lottery, of course I do. I was a happy person before. I am a human being and all it has done is destroy my life.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Subways were submerged with gushing floodwater as torrential rain hit New York City

New York: Toddler among 22 killed in flash floods caused by 'devastating' Storm Ida
Tropical Weather Atlantic

At least 18 killed as remnants of Hurricane Ida swamp north-eastern US
Afghanistan

Race to reopen Kabul airport with many still desperate to flee Afghanistan
Joe Rogan has tested positive for Covid-19.

Joe Rogan tests positive for Covid after suggesting young people don’t need jab
Tropical Weather Atlantic

At least nine killed as Hurricane Ida pushes New York into state of emergency
A member of the Taliban standing next to a damaged helicopter at the airport in Kabul.

Taliban 'angry and disappointed' after US disabled military equipment before leaving Kabul

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner
The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London