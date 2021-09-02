Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, died of stab wounds

2 September 2021, 10:20

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found dead with her boyfriend on 27 August
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found dead with her boyfriend on 27 August. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 22-year-old dancer and her 41-year-old boyfriend whose bodies were found in a property in Kettering died of stab wounds, police have said.

Preliminary post-mortem reports showed that Maddie Durdant-Hollamby died of stab wounds while her partner, Benjamin Green, died of self-inflicted stab wounds.

Police confirmed Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death was being treated as a murder and no one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

The pair had been found dead at a property in Slate Drive, Kettering on Friday 27 August.

A major investigation was launched into the circumstances of the deaths following the incident.

Read more: Kingston: Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in town centre

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: "Our investigation into the deaths of Maddie and Ben continues, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

"We continue to ask that the media leave the families and friends of Maddie and Ben to grieve in peace, and cease any efforts to contact them at this desperately sad time."

Both families have been informed of the findings and continue to be supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Family paid tribute to Ms Durdant-Hollamby on Sunday.

Read more: Notting Hill: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies with stab wounds

In a statement they said: "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

"Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

"She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

"Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

"A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

"Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did."

Northamptonshire Police have urged anyone with relevant information to the incident to call 101 referencing 21000498738 or submit a form online.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather New York

Eight killed as Hurricane Ida pushes New York into state of emergency
Tropical Weather New York

Hurricane Ida sends New York City area into state of emergency
Spain Floods

Flooding sweeps cars into sea in north-east Spain

Supreme-Court-Abortion

Texas abortion law to remain in place after divided Supreme Court vote
Greece Obit Theodorakis

Greek composer and political activist Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96
Vineyards charred by a wildfire are pictured at the Chateau des Bertrands vineyard in Cannet-des-Maures, southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)

Winemakers count the cost of vineyard fires near French Riviera

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner
The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London