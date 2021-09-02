Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, died of stab wounds

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found dead with her boyfriend on 27 August. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 22-year-old dancer and her 41-year-old boyfriend whose bodies were found in a property in Kettering died of stab wounds, police have said.

Preliminary post-mortem reports showed that Maddie Durdant-Hollamby died of stab wounds while her partner, Benjamin Green, died of self-inflicted stab wounds.

Police confirmed Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death was being treated as a murder and no one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

The pair had been found dead at a property in Slate Drive, Kettering on Friday 27 August.

A major investigation was launched into the circumstances of the deaths following the incident.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: "Our investigation into the deaths of Maddie and Ben continues, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

"We continue to ask that the media leave the families and friends of Maddie and Ben to grieve in peace, and cease any efforts to contact them at this desperately sad time."

Both families have been informed of the findings and continue to be supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Family paid tribute to Ms Durdant-Hollamby on Sunday.

In a statement they said: "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

"Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

"She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

"Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

"A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

"Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did."

Northamptonshire Police have urged anyone with relevant information to the incident to call 101 referencing 21000498738 or submit a form online.