Four men jailed over funeral drive-by shooting outside Euston church that left four women and two girls injured

12 April 2024, 18:01 | Updated: 12 April 2024, 18:35

Tyrell Lacroix, 23, Jashy Perch, 20, Jordan Walters, 24 and Alrico Nelson-Martin, 20, were all involved in the shooting in January last year.
Tyrell Lacroix, 23, Jashy Perch, 20, Jordan Walters, 24 and Alrico Nelson-Martin, 20, were all involved in the shooting in January last year. Picture: Met Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Four men have been jailed over the drive-by shooting of four women and two girls outside a church funeral service last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tyrell Lacroix, 23, Jashy Perch, 20, Jordan Walters, 24 and Alrico Nelson-Martin, 20, were all involved in the shooting in January last year.

The victims, four women and two girls aged between 11 and 54, had been attending a funeral service at St Aloysius Church in Euston.

A sawn-off shotgun was fired into a crowd of mourners who had just left the service. One girl was left with life-changing injuries after a metal pellet was embedded in a muscle near her heart.

Another woman was left with injuries that have impacted her hearing and balance.

Read more: Search continues for dismembered torso after human remains found in Croydon park

Read more: WATCH: CCTV captures moment moped drivers flee after woman, 58, killed in Hammersmith hit-and-run

Four men have been jailed over the shooting last year.
Four men have been jailed over the shooting last year. Picture: Alamy

The four men were sentenced for conspiracy to wound with intent to cause serious harm, at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.

Perch was sentenced for having an offensive weapon and for possession of cannabis. Nelson-Martin, meanwhile, was sentenced for possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

Lacroix was jailed for 21 years with a further five years on licence, Perch was jailed for 16 years with a further four years on licence, Walters was jailed for 13 years, and Nelson-Martin was jailed for 14 years.

The defendants had tried to target a rival gang, believing they would be at the service, Kingston Crown Court heard.

As well as a pellet lodging in a muscle next to her heart, one of the little girls also sustained gunshot wounds to her arms, legs, and pelvic region.

Her mother said in a victim impact statement that she had asked her, "mummy, why has this happened to me?"

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "She felt like she had done something wrong and could not understand why."

She added that the incident had "taken away" her daughter's innocence.

The memorial service was a requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, 50, who died in November 2022. Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years. She died after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.

The planning of the attack began in November 2022 when Lacroix found the black Toyota car that would be used in the shooting, Scotland Yard said.

A police cordon is in place near Euston Station after a suspected drive-by shooting outside St Aloysius R.C. Church, January 15, 2023
A police cordon is in place near Euston Station after a suspected drive-by shooting outside St Aloysius R.C. Church, January 15, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Thousands of doctors 'planning to leave NHS and move abroad for better pay'

Read more: 'If it doesn't fit, you must acquit': How a pair of blood-stained gloves saved OJ Simpson in the 'trial of the century'

Sentencing Lacroix, Judge Mark Bryant-Heron QC said: "You, Tyrell Lacroix, had been stabbed in an attack by a rival gang member almost exactly a year before the shooting.

"And you, Tyrell Lacroix, were set on revenge. Your co-conspirators played their part in helping you to get your revenge.

"It is the misfortune of those that organised the memorial service that the deceased people who were being commemorated were from the Regent's Park estate, an area regarded by you as territory under the control of the Cumbo gang."

Andrew Hudson, Acting Unit Head of the CPS London Complex Casework Unit, said: “Innocent members of the public, including children, were seriously injured and traumatised as a result of this revenge attack related to gangs in the local area.

“Painstaking analysis of CCTV and mobile phone evidence meant that we could piece together the defendants’ movements before and after the shooting, including how they each played their own part in the conspiracy.

“On a day when the community came together to celebrate and remember the lives of loved ones, their time to grieve was shattered by this shocking and senseless act of violence, which has undoubtedly had a devastating effect on the victims in this case, and indeed, the wider community.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and members of the community who were injured and traumatised by this violent attack.

“I hope that today’s sentence will provide a sense of justice to everyone involved.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian firefighters rescue five puppies from under destroyed building

Breaking
Angela Rayner says she'll quit if she is found to have broken the rules

Angela Rayner will 'do the right thing' and quit if police find she broke law over council house row

Graham Stuart has announced he is stepping down.

Energy minister Graham Stuart quits role as Tory exodus continues ahead of general election

Victor Farrant could be released from prison on "compassionate grounds" following a terminal cancer diagnosis

Family of mum who was drowned by rapist says news of his potential release came as ‘complete bolt out of the blue’

Germany Veteran Gorilla

Berlin Zoo celebrates gorilla’s 67th birthday with fruity treat

Germany Transgender Rights

German parliament votes to make it easier for people to change name and gender

The couple who have been married for nine years are to split

Celebrity comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce

Abortion rights activists react during a debate in the Polish parliament from the gallery of the assembly, in Warsaw, Poland

Poland’s parliament votes to move forward with lifting near-total abortion ban

A banquet hall, with elegant black walls, decorated with mythological subjects inspired by the Trojan War, recently unearthed in the Pompeii archaeological area near Naples in southern Italy

Archaeologists excavating new sites in Pompeii uncover sumptuous banquet hall

Sarah Mayhew

Search continues for dismembered torso after human remains found in Croydon park

Russian Emergency Situation Ministry rescuers ride a boat to help local residents during evacuations from a flooded area in Orenburg, Russia

Nearly 12,000 homes flooded in Russian region after dam collapse

The singer opened up about their long-distance relationship.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards reveals she's never lived with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite eight year romance

WhatsApp has been criticised after lowering its age limit

Meta under fire after WhatsApp lowers age restriction from 16 to 13

Russia Putin

Kremlin says 2022 draft document could be starting point for Ukraine peace talks

Staff at County Square shopping centre have been given stab-proof vests

Cleaners at shopping centre given stab proof vests amid rise in staff assaults

Vatican Asia

Pope Francis set to travel across Asia in longest trip of papacy

Latest News

See more Latest News

The girl was hit and killed outside Oakfield School in Hull

Girl, five, dies after being hit by a lorry as she rode her bike outside school

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives for an EU Summit in Brussels (

Belgian leader announces probe into ‘Russian interference’ in EU elections

The moment a Saudi fan whips a player

Extraordinary moment Saudi football fan whips player after Super Cup final

Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion that occurred at the Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, Bologna, Italy

Death toll from Italian plant explosion rises to seven as last bodies recovered

Greater Manchester Police has reopened a probe into claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

Police launch investigation into claims Angela Rayner broke electoral law over council house sale
An emergency worker extinguishes a fire after a Russian attack on the Trypilska thermal power plant in Ukrainka, Kyiv

Missile and drone attack destroys one of Ukraine’s largest power plants

The 'help' sign was spotted by Navy aircraft.

Castaways rescued from deserted Pacific island after writing ‘ingenious HELP message' in sand
North Korea China

Chinese and North Korean officials meet in highest-level meeting in years

Suspected thieves were caught with £240,000 in stolen Lego

Thieves caught with £240,000 in stolen Lego, as black market booms

Thousands of doctors are planning to leave NHS and move abroad for better pay

Thousands of doctors 'planning to leave NHS and move abroad for better pay'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement
Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series

Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo
Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit