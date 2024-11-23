Euston station reopens after bomb squad carry out 'controlled explosion'

Euston station has reopened. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Euston station has reopened after police carried out a "controlled explosion".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The station was evacuated after a suspicious package was found, with police cordoning off the area as a precautionary measure.

A "controlled explosion" was later carried out by specialist officers.

The Metropolitan Police said in a tweet: "We’re aware of reports online about an incident in the vicinity of Euston Station.

"Police cordons are in place as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package."

The station has since reopened and the cordons lifted.

It comes after the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport was evacuated on Friday due to a "security incident".

Two people were detained in connection with the bomb scare but were later "allowed to continue their journeys", Sussex Police said.

The US embassy in London was also put on lockdown on Friday due to another suspicious package.

The Met police attended and closed Ponton Road "out of an abundance of caution".

Chester bus and railway station was evacuated on Friday too due to "suspicious activity on two buses".

A bomb squad robot was deployed towards the buses, where it detonated a "suspicious" package in a controlled explosion.