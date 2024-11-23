Euston station reopens after bomb squad carry out 'controlled explosion'

23 November 2024, 12:23 | Updated: 23 November 2024, 13:10

Euston station has reopened
Euston station has reopened. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Euston station has reopened after police carried out a "controlled explosion".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The station was evacuated after a suspicious package was found, with police cordoning off the area as a precautionary measure.

A "controlled explosion" was later carried out by specialist officers.

The Metropolitan Police said in a tweet: "We’re aware of reports online about an incident in the vicinity of Euston Station.

"Police cordons are in place as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package."

The station has since reopened and the cordons lifted.

Read more: Two detained following Gatwick Airport bomb scare as police 'ramp up presence' in terminal

Read more: Gatwick Airport South Terminal evacuated after 'suspicious bag found near train station' as bomb squad called in

It comes after the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport was evacuated on Friday due to a "security incident".

Two people were detained in connection with the bomb scare but were later "allowed to continue their journeys", Sussex Police said.

The US embassy in London was also put on lockdown on Friday due to another suspicious package.

The Met police attended and closed Ponton Road "out of an abundance of caution".

Chester bus and railway station was evacuated on Friday too due to "suspicious activity on two buses".

A bomb squad robot was deployed towards the buses, where it detonated a "suspicious" package in a controlled explosion.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Leading brands are dumping Captain Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Top brands distance themselves from Captain Tom’s daughter after she cashed in on her father's legacy

At least 11 people have been killed and more than 60 injured, Lebanon's health ministry has stated

Huge Israeli air strikes hit residential building in central Beirut, killing at least 11 people

Homebase was waiting on around £5 million of tax rebates before collapsing into administration

Full list of Homebase stores up for sale after chain collapses into administration

Live
Storm Bert has hit the UK

Live: Storm Bert claims first victim as man dies after car 'spins off road'

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark

Storm Bert has begun to make an impact with snow closing roads

Storm Bert hits UK in 'multi-hazard weather event' as roads forced to close and trains cancelled

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown walks through Downing Street to attend the annual National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph

Gordon Brown says he will not support assisted dying bill

Labour will reportedly 'set out plans' to boost military spending

Keir Starmer will 'set out a plan to raise defence spending to 2.5% by Spring' as tensions with Russia rise

King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

King Charles attends the Royal Variety Performance 2024

King Charles all smiles as he meets Sir Elton John on solo Royal Variety appearance

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

West is facing its 'most serious and dangerous challenge' since World War Two, ex-general warns

Exclusive
UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Polish criminals languishing in UK jails could be deported from British prisons in new deal

Storm Bert is set to bring snow and heavy winds

Brits warned of travel chaos as Storm Bert to bring snow, heavy rain and flooding

Zelensky promises 'serious response' following Russia's use of new hypersonic missiles

Zelenskyy promises 'serious response' following Russia's use of new hypersonic missiles

Russia has said it will begin mass production on an "unstoppable" missile.

Russia to begin mass production of 'unstoppable' ballistic missile, Putin warns as Zelenskyy urges 'serious response'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met could lose 2,000 officers

Met Police could lose 2,000 officers as force's budget 'may be slashed by £450 million'

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (centre) and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against him.

Conor McGregor vows to appeal decision after civil jury finds he raped woman in hotel

The new advert was published this week.

Jaguar bosses hit back at ‘vile hatred and intolerance’ following new rebrand

UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

'Detailed prison maps' leak on dark web as fears grow of jail escapes

Two detained following Gatwick Airport bomb scare as police 'ramp up presence' in terminal

Two detained following Gatwick Airport bomb scare as police 'ramp up presence' in terminal

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (centre) and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against him.

Conor McGregor raped woman in hotel, civil jury finds, as she is awarded damages

Donald Trump

Donald Trump hush money sentencing postponed as judge says president-elect can seek dismissal
Hostel at centre of 'mass methanol poisoning' offered free shots in exchange for good reviews, backpacker claims

Hostel at centre of 'mass methanol poisoning' offered free shots in exchange for good reviews, backpacker claims
Parents of British lawyer killed in Laos 'mass methanol poisoning' pay tribute to 'kind and loving daughter'

Parents of British lawyer killed in Laos 'mass methanol poisoning' pay tribute to 'kind and loving daughter'
Queen Camilla to miss Royal Variety as she continues recovery following chest infection

Queen Camilla to miss Royal Variety as she continues recovery following chest infection

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III And Queen Camilla on Coronation Day

King Charles' coronation cost taxpayer £72 million, report reveals

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News