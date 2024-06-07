'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot

'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot. Picture: Alamy / National Lottery

By Danielle De Wolfe

A throat cancer survivor who scooped a £1million lottery win has said "every minute is a gift" as he reveals plans to travel the world with his wife.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dave Williams, 58, from Cardiff, required "extensive and aggressive treatment" after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer.

The diagnosis saw Mr Williams forced to remove part of his jaw and require facial reconstruction following treatment.

Explaining that he and his wife have "both had it tough in recent years", Mr Williams added that the pair are "not wasting any time" where future plans are concerned.

The mechanic bagged the £1million payout after purchasing a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker ticket.

He now plans to hand over control of business to his daughter, as the pair jet off on early retirement.

Dave Williams, 58, from Cardiff, required "extensive and aggressive treatment" after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer. Picture: National Lottery

His wife, 55-year-old Sarah Williams, also suffers from serious health conditions, including an inflammatory spinal condition, and now hopes the huge win will make both of their lives easier.

However, before the couple depart, Mr Williams says his wife must overcome her fear of flying.

"We know that every minute is a gift," Mr Williams added in an interview with the BBC, highlighting the pair's plans to buy their "dream home" and "travel the world'.

Read more: Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts up for sale featuring spas, a pub and laser battle arena

Read more: Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year

"Just when I was on the mend, Sarah was treated for a catalogue of problems including spondylitis, an inflammation of the spine which is affecting her freedom of movement and putting her in almost constant pain.

"While it’s been really tough, we’re still here; this win feels like the light at the end of a very long tunnel and for once, it’s not the train coming towards us."

The winner told of his initial suspicions that there had been a mistake after phoning Allwyn's winners hotline.

He said he initially suspected a win of £100,000, but when the call-handler put him on hold, he became worried that there had been a mistake.

He said he initially suspected a win of £100,000, but when the call-handler put him on hold, he became worried that there had been a mistake. Picture: Alamy

"When the gentleman came back on the line to say 'Mr Williams, you said you’ve won £100,000' and paused, my heart really sank, only to leap once more when he continued 'I’m pleased to tell you, you’ve actually won £1m'."

A jubilant Mr Williams now plans to invest part of the winnings in the couple's future, as well as exploring the United Kingdom by camper van.

"I'd always hoped and dreamed I'd win a life changing amount on The National Lottery," he says.

"But in all my daydreams, while there have been many ways I thought I'd celebrate this sort of news, swearing loudly for a good five minutes wasn't one of them," he admits.

Tonight's EuroMillions jackpot currently stands at £108 million.