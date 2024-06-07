'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot

7 June 2024, 14:44

'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot
'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot. Picture: Alamy / National Lottery

By Danielle De Wolfe

A throat cancer survivor who scooped a £1million lottery win has said "every minute is a gift" as he reveals plans to travel the world with his wife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dave Williams, 58, from Cardiff, required "extensive and aggressive treatment" after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer.

The diagnosis saw Mr Williams forced to remove part of his jaw and require facial reconstruction following treatment.

Explaining that he and his wife have "both had it tough in recent years", Mr Williams added that the pair are "not wasting any time" where future plans are concerned.

The mechanic bagged the £1million payout after purchasing a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker ticket.

He now plans to hand over control of business to his daughter, as the pair jet off on early retirement.

Dave Williams, 58, from Cardiff, required "extensive and aggressive treatment" after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer.
Dave Williams, 58, from Cardiff, required "extensive and aggressive treatment" after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer. Picture: National Lottery

His wife, 55-year-old Sarah Williams, also suffers from serious health conditions, including an inflammatory spinal condition, and now hopes the huge win will make both of their lives easier.

However, before the couple depart, Mr Williams says his wife must overcome her fear of flying.

"We know that every minute is a gift," Mr Williams added in an interview with the BBC, highlighting the pair's plans to buy their "dream home" and "travel the world'.

Read more: Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts up for sale featuring spas, a pub and laser battle arena

Read more: Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year

"Just when I was on the mend, Sarah was treated for a catalogue of problems including spondylitis, an inflammation of the spine which is affecting her freedom of movement and putting her in almost constant pain.

"While it’s been really tough, we’re still here; this win feels like the light at the end of a very long tunnel and for once, it’s not the train coming towards us."

The winner told of his initial suspicions that there had been a mistake after phoning Allwyn's winners hotline.

He said he initially suspected a win of £100,000, but when the call-handler put him on hold, he became worried that there had been a mistake.

He said he initially suspected a win of £100,000, but when the call-handler put him on hold, he became worried that there had been a mistake.
He said he initially suspected a win of £100,000, but when the call-handler put him on hold, he became worried that there had been a mistake. Picture: Alamy

"When the gentleman came back on the line to say 'Mr Williams, you said you’ve won £100,000' and paused, my heart really sank, only to leap once more when he continued 'I’m pleased to tell you, you’ve actually won £1m'."

A jubilant Mr Williams now plans to invest part of the winnings in the couple's future, as well as exploring the United Kingdom by camper van.

"I'd always hoped and dreamed I'd win a life changing amount on The National Lottery," he says.

"But in all my daydreams, while there have been many ways I thought I'd celebrate this sort of news, swearing loudly for a good five minutes wasn't one of them," he admits.

Tonight's EuroMillions jackpot currently stands at £108 million.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Baby Harlowe Collinge was killed as a result of 'forceful shaking'

Childminder Karen Foster admits killing baby boy by 'forceful shaking' him to death in 'frustration'

Hunter Biden

Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

D-Day 80th Anniversary

Biden looks to D-Day to inspire push for democracy at home and abroad

Michael Mosley went missing on Wednesday on the Greek island of Simi

Michael Mosley's children fly out to Greece to join desperate search for missing TV doctor

Israeli armoured vehicles move towards a plume of black smoke

Deadly Israeli air strike hits central Gaza after attack on UN-run school

A gaunt-looking Tyler Thompson in court in Kinshasa

Three Americans appear in Congo military court over alleged coup attempt

Protesters set off a fire extinguisher at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson

Just Stop Oil try to interrupt society wedding of the year attended by royals Prince William and Princess Eugenie

Rishi Sunak left D-Day anniversary activities early.

Rivals take advantage of PM's Disaster Day

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts go up for sale, featuring a pub, cabaret nightclub and artesian well

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts up for sale featuring spas, a pub and laser battle arena

Former Royal Marine Reserve Matthew Croucher has been held in a Dubai prison for seven months

Former Royal Marine, who won George Cross, held in Dubai on spying charges cleared after 7 months

Bride Olivia Henson wears a custom wedding dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne

Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year

Diana Ross, arms outstretched to acclaim the crowd

Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform at revamped Detroit landmark

Zelensky and Biden shake hands

Biden apologises to Zelensky for military aid delay in US congress

Sniffer dogs have joined the hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after he went missing during hike on a Greek island

Divers and specialist sniffer dog drafted in desperate search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Rishi Sunak has warned Labour not to politicise his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France early, after admitting the decision was a "mistake".

'Don't politicise this': Rishi Sunak apologises for making a 'mistake' following D-Day veteran snub

Narendra Modi leaves a building

Modi elected as leader of coalition ahead of forming new Indian government

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sunak must 'answer for his choices' says Starmer following D-Day snub as PM labels interview 'a mistake'

Sunak must 'answer for his choices' says Starmer following D-Day snub as PM labels interview 'a mistake'
Romania Explosion

Blast at Romanian DIY store injures at least 13 people

George Clooney called top White House aide furious about Biden's dig on wife's work

Furious George Clooney called White House to blast Biden for calling wife Amal's arrest warrant for Netanyahu 'outrageous'
Volodymyr Zelensky with his hand on his chest

Biden to meet Ukrainian leader as Russian offensive continues

Gangster known as ‘big Viking stomper’ on the run for 10 days as manhunt continues

Gangster known as ‘big Viking stomper’ on the run for 10 days as manhunt continues

Prince William arriving for the wedding

Prince William arrives to be usher at Duke of Westminster's society wedding of the year

An aerial view of a container port is seen in Qingdao in east China’s Shandong province

China’s exports grow 7.6% in May, beating expectations despite trade tensions

Five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

Paris organisers unveil five Olympic rings mounted on Eiffel Tower

The government considered removing Paula Vennells from her position as Post Office chief executive

Ministers considered removing Paula Vennells as Post Office boss over her 'lack of knowledge', Horizon Inquiry hears
Baby Reindeer's 'real-life Martha' sues Netflix for $170M over defamation and emotional distress

Baby Reindeer's 'real-life Martha' sues Netflix for $170M over defamation and emotional distress

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry gets green light to appeal High Court ruling over police protection in UK

King Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans

King Charles says he is ‘doing well’ with cancer treatment as he speaks to D-Day heroes at memorial service
Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit