Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts up for sale featuring spas, a pub and laser battle arena

By Danielle De Wolfe

Two multi-million pound luxury forts have gone up for sale, with the distinctive properties boasting fire pits, a pub, spa and even a cabaret night club.

Located off the Dorset coast, No Man's Fort measures approximately 99,000 sq. ft and is set over 4 floors, boasting 23 en-suite bedrooms.

It's one of two luxury forts going up for auction in the coming weeks, with the smaller Spitbank Fort, located in the Solent, measuring approximately 33,000 sq. ft, with 9 en-suite rooms and a sixty cover restaurant.

Accessed via helipad or by private rib, the platforms are described as "readymade Venue/Hotel or huge scope for conversion."

Described as one-of-a-kind properties, the pair will go up for sale with a starting price of £1,000,000 on June 18.

Located a stone's throw from The Isle of Wight, Spitbank was constructed in the 1860s and was designed to "protect Portsmouth against potential naval threats from French ironclad warships", according to the auction booklet.

Crafted from granite, brick, and stone, the fort is accessible "solely by boat, with a private landing stage ensuring convenience regardless of tide levels".

A self-contained property, the fort features a private water source from an artesian well, marine generators for power, and a sewage treatment plant, as well as nine guest suites and staff accommodation.

The fort's event spaces include multiple restaurants, bars, roof terrace and a commercial kitchen.

Meanwhile No Man’s Fort is also offered a readymade venue and hotel, with the agents suggesting it could also undergo a 'huge conversion" into a residential property.

Featuring two landing stages and a helipad, the 23-bedroom property is located 2 mile south of Portsmouth Harbour.

No Mans sea Fort features crew quarters, multiple bars and restaurants and a number of multi-purpose rooms,

The property features a spa, laser battle, with the fort's roof deck features multiple hot tubs, a fire pit, bar and Nordic Bothy.

The larger of the two forts also features the newly opened Lord Nelson Pub, a cabaret bar nightclub and additional entertaining spaces.

The listing offers options to "discuss all current Furniture furnishings" should the successful buyer wish.

Described as "ready to move straight in", prospective buyers can register their interest on the Savills site.