Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts up for sale featuring spas, a pub and laser battle arena

7 June 2024, 13:40 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 13:51

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts go up for sale, featuring a pub, cabaret nightclub and artesian well
Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts go up for sale, featuring a pub, cabaret nightclub and artesian well. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Two multi-million pound luxury forts have gone up for sale, with the distinctive properties boasting fire pits, a pub, spa and even a cabaret night club.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Located off the Dorset coast, No Man's Fort measures approximately 99,000 sq. ft and is set over 4 floors, boasting 23 en-suite bedrooms.

It's one of two luxury forts going up for auction in the coming weeks, with the smaller Spitbank Fort, located in the Solent, measuring approximately 33,000 sq. ft, with 9 en-suite rooms and a sixty cover restaurant.

Accessed via helipad or by private rib, the platforms are described as "readymade Venue/Hotel or huge scope for conversion."

It's one of two luxury forts going up for auction in the coming weeks, with the smaller Spitbank Fort, located in the Solent, measuring approximately 33,000 sq. ft, with 9 en-suite rooms and a sixty cover restaurant.
It's one of two luxury forts going up for auction in the coming weeks, with the smaller Spitbank Fort, located in the Solent, measuring approximately 33,000 sq. ft, with 9 en-suite rooms and a sixty cover restaurant. Picture: Savilles
It's one of two luxury forts going up for auction in the coming weeks, with the smaller Spitbank Fort, located in the Solent, measuring approximately 33,000 sq. ft, with 9 en-suite rooms and a sixty cover restaurant.
It's one of two luxury forts going up for auction in the coming weeks, with the smaller Spitbank Fort, located in the Solent, measuring approximately 33,000 sq. ft, with 9 en-suite rooms and a sixty cover restaurant. Picture: Savills

Described as one-of-a-kind properties, the pair will go up for sale with a starting price of £1,000,000 on June 18.

Located a stone's throw from The Isle of Wight, Spitbank was constructed in the 1860s and was designed to "protect Portsmouth against potential naval threats from French ironclad warships", according to the auction booklet.

Crafted from granite, brick, and stone, the fort is accessible "solely by boat, with a private landing stage ensuring convenience regardless of tide levels".

Read more: Stunning bride arrives for society wedding of the year as usher Prince William and Princess Eugenie lead guests

A self-contained property, the fort features a private water source from an artesian well, marine generators for power, and a sewage treatment plant, as well as nine guest suites and staff accommodation.

A self-contained property, the fort features a private water source from an artesian well, marine generators for power, and a sewage treatment plant, as well as nine guest suites and staff accommodation.
A self-contained property, the fort features a private water source from an artesian well, marine generators for power, and a sewage treatment plant, as well as nine guest suites and staff accommodation. Picture: Savills
It's one of two luxury forts going up for auction in the coming weeks, with the smaller Spitbank Fort, located in the Solent, measuring approximately 33,000 sq. ft, with 9 en-suite rooms and a sixty cover restaurant.
It's one of two luxury forts going up for auction in the coming weeks, with the smaller Spitbank Fort, located in the Solent, measuring approximately 33,000 sq. ft, with 9 en-suite rooms and a sixty cover restaurant. Picture: Savills

The fort's event spaces include multiple restaurants, bars, roof terrace and a commercial kitchen.

Meanwhile No Man’s Fort is also offered a readymade venue and hotel, with the agents suggesting it could also undergo a 'huge conversion" into a residential property.

Featuring two landing stages and a helipad, the 23-bedroom property is located 2 mile south of Portsmouth Harbour.

Read more: Baby Reindeer's 'real-life Martha' sues Netflix for $170M over defamation and emotional distress

Meanwhile No Man’s Fort is also offered a readymade venue and hotel, with the agents suggesting it could also undergo a 'huge conversion" into a residential property.
Meanwhile No Man’s Fort is also offered a readymade venue and hotel, with the agents suggesting it could also undergo a 'huge conversion" into a residential property. Picture: Savills
Located off the Dorset coast, No Man's Fort measures approximately 99,000 sq. ft and is set over 4 floors, boasting 23 en-suite bedrooms.
Located off the Dorset coast, No Man's Fort measures approximately 99,000 sq. ft and is set over 4 floors, boasting 23 en-suite bedrooms. Picture: Alamy

No Mans sea Fort features crew quarters, multiple bars and restaurants and a number of multi-purpose rooms,

The property features a spa, laser battle, with the fort's roof deck features multiple hot tubs, a fire pit, bar and Nordic Bothy.

Located off the Dorset coast, No Man's Fort measures approximately 99,000 sq. ft and is set over 4 floors, boasting 23 en-suite bedrooms.
Located off the Dorset coast, No Man's Fort measures approximately 99,000 sq. ft and is set over 4 floors, boasting 23 en-suite bedrooms. Picture: Savilles

The larger of the two forts also features the newly opened Lord Nelson Pub, a cabaret bar nightclub and additional entertaining spaces.

The listing offers options to "discuss all current Furniture furnishings" should the successful buyer wish.

Described as "ready to move straight in", prospective buyers can register their interest on the Savills site.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak left D-Day anniversary activities early.

Rivals take advantage of PM's Disaster Day

Israeli armoured vehicles move towards a plume of black smoke

Deadly Israeli air strike hits central Gaza after attack on UN-run school

Former Royal Marine Reserve Matthew Croucher has been held in a Dubai prison for seven months

Former Royal Marine, who won George Cross, held in Dubai on spying charges cleared after 7 months

Bride Olivia Henson wears a custom wedding dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne

Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year

Diana Ross, arms outstretched to acclaim the crowd

Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform at revamped Detroit landmark

Zelensky and Biden shake hands

Biden apologises to Zelensky for military aid delay in US congress

Sniffer dogs have joined the hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after he went missing during hike on a Greek island

Divers and specialist sniffer dog drafted in desperate search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Rishi Sunak has warned Labour not to politicise his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France early, after admitting the decision was a "mistake".

'Don't politicise this': Rishi Sunak apologises for making a 'mistake' following D-Day veteran snub

Narendra Modi leaves a building

Modi elected as leader of coalition ahead of forming new Indian government

Sunak must 'answer for his choices' says Starmer following D-Day snub as PM labels interview 'a mistake'

Sunak must 'answer for his choices' says Starmer following D-Day snub as PM labels interview 'a mistake'

Romania Explosion

Blast at Romanian DIY store injures at least 13 people

George Clooney called top White House aide furious about Biden's dig on wife's work

Furious George Clooney called White House to blast Biden for calling wife Amal's arrest warrant for Netanyahu 'outrageous'
Volodymyr Zelensky with his hand on his chest

Biden to meet Ukrainian leader as Russian offensive continues

Gangster known as ‘big Viking stomper’ on the run for 10 days as manhunt continues

Gangster known as ‘big Viking stomper’ on the run for 10 days as manhunt continues

Prince William arriving for the wedding

Prince William arrives to be usher at Duke of Westminster's society wedding of the year

An aerial view of a container port is seen in Qingdao in east China’s Shandong province

China’s exports grow 7.6% in May, beating expectations despite trade tensions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

Paris organisers unveil five Olympic rings mounted on Eiffel Tower

The government considered removing Paula Vennells from her position as Post Office chief executive

Ministers considered removing Paula Vennells as Post Office boss over her 'lack of knowledge', Horizon Inquiry hears
Baby Reindeer's 'real-life Martha' sues Netflix for $170M over defamation and emotional distress

Baby Reindeer's 'real-life Martha' sues Netflix for $170M over defamation and emotional distress
Mr Weatherall's lost medals

Nick Ferrari offers £500 reward for return of RAF veteran's medals lost yesterday in Ranville, France
Amanda Knox arrives at court in Florence, with her husband and a lawyer

Amanda Knox vows to ‘fight for truth’ after slander conviction

Minister for Children doesn't know how much child benefit is when put on the spot by Nick Ferrari

'So I have to tell you?': Astonishing moment Nick Ferrari has to tell children's minister how much child allowance is
Police standing before a prison bus

Two British judges resign from Hong Kong’s top court

Rishi Sunak has apologised for leaving France early.

'It was a mistake not to stay longer': Sunak says sorry for 'skipping D-Day event' to return to UK for interview
Rishi Sunak is accused of missing a D-Day commemoration event with other international leaders to film a television interview.

General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak apologises for early exit from D-Day events

Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Greek police draft in coastguard and drones in hunt for Michael Mosley as mayor tells LBC 'he may have fallen off cliff'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry gets green light to appeal High Court ruling over police protection in UK

King Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans

King Charles says he is ‘doing well’ with cancer treatment as he speaks to D-Day heroes at memorial service
Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit