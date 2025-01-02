New Orleans attack: Everything we know about suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar

2 January 2025, 08:44 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 10:30

Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove into a crowd of revellers before exiting his car and opening fire
Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove into a crowd of revellers before exiting his car and opening fire. Picture: FBI/Getty Images

By Charlie Duffield

Fifteen people have died and at least 35 injured after a man drove into a large crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana, in what is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The attack took place at around 3:15 a.m. US time on Wednesday, with New Year's revellers targetted on Bourbon Street, located in New Orleans' French Quarter.

The suspect behind the attack drove directly at crowds of revellers before exiting his pick-up truck and opening fire on the public.

He was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas and US army veteran.

Jabbar was in a Ford pick-up truck, rented using the same Turo rental app used by a Cybertruck bomber in Las Vegas hours later.

The FBI has now said the suspect was fatally shot after exiting his video and opening fire on the public, later engaging in a gunfight with police.

President Biden said Jabbar expressed a “desire to kill” in videos posted on social media.

Read More: Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump's Vegas hotel in 'terror attack'

Read more: Donald Trump slams New Orleans attack as 'act of pure evil' after car ploughs into New Year's crowd killing 10

Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

FBI officials have said they don't believe the suspect acted alone
FBI officials have said they don't believe the suspect acted alone. Picture: Getty

42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabber was an Army veteran and US citizen from Texas.

A flag associated with the Islamic State (IS) group was found in the vehicle he was driving and the FBI said it was investigating what affiliations Jabbar may have had with terrorist groups.

Addressing the nation, President Joe Biden said the FBI had briefed him on the attack.

The suspect uploaded videos to social media "mere hours before the attack" indicating that he was inspired by IS and expressing a "desire to kill", Biden said.

Suspected improvised explosive devices were also found in the area and a long gun with a "suppressive device" on it, acting as a silencer, was also recovered.

According to his LinkedIn profile, which has now been removed, Jabbar was employed in multiple roles in the US Army, such as human resources and IT, having been discharged.

He was sent to Afghanistan between February 2009 and January 2010.

In a YouTube video from 2020, Jabbar said his time in the military had taught him "the meaning of great service and what it means to be responsive and take everything seriously, dotting i's and crossing t's to make sure that things go off without a hitch".

He studied at Georgia State University from 2015 to 2017, graduating with a degree in computer information systems.

He had been married two times, with his first marriage ending in 2012.

His second spanned 2017 to 2022.

He also previously worked in real estate, and had a licence that expired in 2021.

His criminal record related to traffic offences and theft.

The pick-up truck he was driving was electric and believed to have been rented in Texas via an app called Turo.

What was his motive?

The motive behind the mass killing remains unknown.

The FBI said it is investigating the incident “as an act of terrorism.”

In its statement, the agency said: “The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

“Whether it was a terrorist or Joe Blow … from whatever, Louisiana, what they done was horrible. They devastated so many lives,” said Shirell Jackson, 47, the cousin of one of the victims.

Is anyone else responsible?

Jabbar is not believed to be "solely responsible" for the attack.

The FBI assistant special agent in charge, Alethea Duncan, said: "We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates."

The FBI said they believed the suspect had assistance when carrying out his attack, especially when placing suspected explosive devices.

CBS reports that law enforcement has not yet released evidence of those accomplices.

Earlier reports said authorities were reviewing video footage, but CBS reported that the footage had been determined to only show bystanders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The sun sets over a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis

Israeli air strikes kill at least 18 in Gaza

The names of those killed in the New Orleans attack have been revealed

Former college football star, aspiring nurse and a deli manager: Who were the victims of the New Orleans attack?

Pictured: Tesla Cybertruck bomber identified following explosion outside Trump's Vegas hotel

Pictured: Tesla Cybertruck bomber identified following explosion outside Trump's Vegas hotel

Agnes Keleti

Oldest living Olympic medal winner Agnes Keleti dies aged 103

Hunt for terror cell involved in New Orleans attack - as police discover bombshell link to Cybertruck explosion

New Orleans attack ‘could be linked’ to Cybertruck explosion - as police probe military connection

Police investigators work at the site of the shooting in Cetinje

Gunman who killed at least 12 people in Montenegro shooting kills himself

A man reacts in grief as the body of a child is brought to hospital following an air strike

Three children among 10 killed by Israeli air strike in Gaza Strip

New Orleans Car Into Crowd

Biden: Islamic State-inspired driver expressed desire to kill

Trump Hotel-Fire-Las Vegas

Firework mortars and gas cannisters inside Tesla that exploded in Las Vegas

South Korea Martial Law

Impeached South Korean president issues defiant message

Sheila Fox

Mystery over woman who vanished more than 50 years ago finally solved - as she's found alive and well

New Orleans Car Into Crowd

US army veteran kills 15 in New Year’s Eve ‘terror attack’

Emergency service vehicles form a security barrier to keep other vehicles out of the French Quarter after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street

What we know about vehicle attack in New Orleans that killed at least 15

Police block the area after a vehicle caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas

One person dies when Cybertruck catches fire and explodes outside Trump hotel

The incident happened on Staithes Road in Preston

Two teens killed and three others fighting for their lives after New Year's Day horror crash

Montenegro Shooting

Montenegro police search for gunman after shooting rampage

Latest News

See more Latest News

One person has been killed after a Tesla truck exploded outside Donald Trump's Vegas hotel

Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump's Vegas hotel in 'terror attack'

Emergency services at the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd in New Orleans

Driver ‘hell-bent on carnage’ kills 10 and injures 33 in New Orleans

Meghan Markle has returned to social media

Meghan Markle makes surprise return to Instagram as she teases 2025 projects

At least 15 people have died in New Orleans after a car hit a crowd of people

Hunt for terror cell linked to New Orleans attack after ISIS flag found in truck used to plough into crowds
HMS Somerset seen returning on New Year's Eve

Royal Navy recalls 200 sailors on Christmas Day to shadow Russian warships

Trump called the attack an act of pure evil

Donald Trump slams New Orleans attack as 'act of pure evil' after car drives into New Year's crowd
Then-Estonian President Arnold Ruutel listens to a speech during the Vilnius Conference 2006 in Lithuania

Former Estonian president Arnold Ruutel dies aged 96

Five people were killed by the fireworks in Berlin

Five killed in New Year chaos in Germany, as dozens of police officers injured and hundreds of suspects arrested
Mourners wait to pay tribute to the plane crash victims at a memorial altar at Muan International Airport in South Korea

Families of South Korean plane crash victims visit site for memorial service

Police officers stand guard in Berlin after emergency services workers were attacked with fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations

German government condemns New Year’s Eve violence after hundreds of arrests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News