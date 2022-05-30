Ex-cabinet minister joins calls for Boris to quit over 'corrosive' Partygate

30 May 2022, 14:12

Former minister Jeremy Wright has called for Boris Johnson to resign.
Former minister Jeremy Wright has called for Boris Johnson to resign. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Former cabinet minister Jeremy Wright has become the latest Conservative MP to call for Boris Johnson to quit over the "corrosive" effect of Partygate.

In a bizarre turn of events the former culture secretary and ex-attorney general published a statement on his website calling for the Prime Minister to step down before it was hurriedly taken down and then reposted.

In his statement, the Kenilworth and Southam MP, said: “I have, with regret, concluded that, for the good of this and future governments, the Prime Minister should resign.”

In the 2,305-word statement, Mr Wright said he could not be sure that the PM had lied to Parliament or “knowingly” misled the House of Commons.

But he claimed there is "clear evidence" Mr Johnson has been "negligent".

Former minister Jeremy Wright.
Former minister Jeremy Wright. Picture: Alamy

"I believe he could and should have done more to satisfy himself that the assurances he had been given, and that he was in turn giving Parliament, were indeed correct," Mr Wright wrote.

He said the debate about parties in Downing Street has gone on for many months and has had a "corrosive" effect on the running of the country.

He fears the events have done "real and lasting damage" to the reputation of Government.

Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign.
Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign. Picture: Alamy

There are around 24 MPs who have publicly called for the Prime Minister to go, and most have confirmed that they have written to Sir Graham.

Mr Johnson will face a confidence vote if 54 MPs write to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 committee, demanding one be held.

It comes as Downing Street is under renewed pressure to reveal if the Prime Minister's wife Carrie hosted a second lockdown party in the Downing Street flat, after No10 failed to deny the reports.

It's been reported Mrs Johnson hosted a second party in the Downing Street flat, where she and her husband live, on the day of the Prime Minister's 56th birthday.

Earlier in the day on June 19 2020, Mr Johnson was present at an impromptu gathering in the Cabinet Room, which led to him being fined by the Metropolitan Police along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that an unnamed aide claimed to have told Sue Gray's investigation that they had messages showing Mrs Johnson met "several" male friends that evening, with the Prime Minister later heading up to the flat where they were gathered.

Asked about the report, a No 10 spokesman said senior civil servant Ms Gray had made clear in her terms of reference that she would look at other allegations where there were "credible" claims that rules had been breached.

"I have seen the same reporting that you have, but I think this is covered in the terms of reference in Sue Gray's report, where she clearly said that any other gatherings that were credible, where she received credible allegations, would be looked into.

"Downing Street (staff) were given clear guidance to retain any relevant information and co-operate fully with the investigation."

The Prime Minister, following the conclusion of the Gray and police probes, faces a parliamentary investigation, with the Commons Privileges Committee set to look into whether he misled MPs with his reassurances that Covid rules were followed in No 10.

