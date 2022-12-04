Ex-F1 Ferrari driver Patrick Tambay dies at 73 after Parkinson's battle

Tambay helped Ferrari to F1 titles in 1982 and 1983. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Formula 1 legend and two-time Grand Prix winner Patrick Tambay has died after suffering from Parkinson's disease.

The French racing driver, who died at 73 years of age, made 114 race starts in a decade-long F1 career from 1977 to 1986.

He was part of a generation of prize-winning Ferrari drivers which also included lain Prost, Rene Arnoux, Didier Pironi and Jacques Laffite.

Tambay notably helped Ferrari to world titles in 1982 and 1983, winning a pair of Grand Prix contests in Germany in 1982 and in San Marino a year later.

Ferrari wrote today: "We are all truly saddened by the news of the passing of Patrick Tambay.

Tambay is pictured at the Formula 3 European Championships in 2017. Picture: Getty

Tambay prepares to compete in the 2006 Grand Prix Masters race in Doha. Picture: Getty

"He was one of the true stars of the 80s, winning two races with the Scuderia and contributing to winning the manufacturers' titles in 1982 and 1983."

French driver Esteban Ocon added: "An icon of French motorsport has left us. My thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones."

After retiring from racing, Tambay became a familiar face on television screens as a commentator.

His son, Adrien, is an award-winning touring car driver.

The French driver is pictured before an F1 race in July 1977. Picture: Getty