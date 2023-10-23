Police investigate death of ex-gangster turned actor Dave Courtney after he shot himself ‘with pillow over his face’

Dave Courtney was found dead at his home in south east London. Picture: Social Media/Getty

By Asher McShane

The death of ex-gangster Dave Courtney is being investigated by police after he was found shot ‘with a pillow over his face’.

Courtney, 64, was found dead in his famous south east London Camelot Castle home - the day after watching a Charlton match.

He was found dead at his home with a gunshot wound to the head, and a pillow over his face, it is reported.

Just one day earlier he posted how he enjoyed watching Charlton Athletic beat Reading 4-0 in a League One match.

He posted online: “At Charlton today. Full works today three course meal.

“And what a cool cool day it’s all turning out to be.”

A source told The Sun Dave’s lodger found him “in bed with a pillow placed across his face and he had been shot in the head.

“The first impression was that he had taken his own life. But the police have to be certain and are investigating.’’

His death was announced in a post on his social media accounts, as it read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Courtney at the age of 64.

"Dave tragically took his own life in the early hours of Sunday 22nd October, with a firearm at his Camelot Castle home in Plumstead."

The statement said details of his funeral would be announced in “due course”.

“His family ask for respect during this period of mourning,” it added.

The ex-London gangster was known for claiming to have links to the criminal Kray twins.

Although he was just nine years old when the criminal duo were jailed, he claimed to have arranged the security for Ronnie Kray’s funeral in 1995.

He also alleged he was the target of multiple murder attempts and that he inspired Vinnie Jones’ character in the film Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels.

Dave Courtney went on to become an actor and author. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Courtney was last pictured on Saturday watching his football team Charlton in a League One match and sharing a meal with friends.

The ex-gangster shared photos of himself beaming with friends at the match, captioned: “An wat a cool cool day it's all turning out to be.”

Ms Wellcome, 68, Courtney’s neighbour said the news of his death was “so sad”.

“I just can't believe I'm never going to see him again. It's so sad,” she told The Sun.

“He seemed happy. He’d just got his driving licence back and was getting a new Peugeot which he was really excited about.”

Courtney shared a photo of himself at the match on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Courtney traded in his life of crime to pursue an acting career and become an author.

He featured in crime documentaries and low-budget gangster films and penned six books, where he claimed to have been found not guilty in 19 separate trials.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended an address on Chestnut Rise at around 11.25am following reports of a man found dead, who was found dead at the scene.

His family has been informed.

Formal identification has not taken place, and the death is currently being treated as unexpected and is under investigation. No arrests have been made, the Met Police added.

