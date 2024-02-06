Exact date 10 inches of snow to cover Britain with fresh Met Office warnings issued

Britain to be blasted by snow this week. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Heavy snow is expected to hit parts of the UK this week, with as much as 10 inches predicted in some areas.

After a mild start to the month, temperatures are expected to drop once again, with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place.

The warnings cover Northern Ireland, Wales, as well as parts of northern and central England, according to the Met Office.

Britain in the snow. Picture: Alamy

Around 2cm of snow could fall at low levels, rising as high as 5cm on ground above 200 metres.

It could reach as high as 25cm on ground above 400 metres, the forecaster added.

The Met Office warning will start at 6am on Thursday, running for a full 24 hours.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: "While the early part of this week will see some rain, at times heavy, gradually sinking southwards, there's an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK."

Here are the extremes for Tuesday 6th of February 2024 👇 pic.twitter.com/kJY8cmRumw — Met Office (@metoffice) February 6, 2024

"It's from Thursday that the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow developing on the leading edge," he continued.

"While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday."