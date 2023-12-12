Exact date Britain to be 'split in half by snow blizzard' as temperatures plummet to -4C before Christmas

By Kieran Kelly

Brits could be in for a centimetre of snow later this month with temperatures expected to plummet as we head into Christmas, a new forecast shows.

The snow 'blizzard' could 'split Britain in half', with the southern part of the country likely to remain dry while waves of snow hit northern England and Scotland.

While the Met Office has suggested there is going to be snow over Christmas, this particular snow blizzard is expected to come even earlier.

According to a map produced by WXCharts, which has used data from MetDesk, the snow could hit on December 19.

This could have a significant impact on travel as Brits prepare to go home for Christmas.

According to the AA, travel chaos will start earlier this year, with Brits heading home on December 22 and 23 - rather than the usual December 24, because Christmas falls on a Monday.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop as low as -4C as we approach the end of the month, meaning any snow that does fall is more likely to stick.

The Met Office has not given its verdict on this particular weather forecast, though has said there is a small chance of snow falling over Christmas and New Year.

The Met Office's latest long-range forecast, which runs from Christmas Day to January 8, says the weather is likely to be more "unsettled" in this period."

The wettest and windiest conditions are most likely in the west and northwest. The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazards such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period," the forecast reads.

While there is certainly a chance this could happen, the Met Office said conditions are more likely to remain "mild and wet".