When is it going to snow next? Met Office verdict on weekend weather

7 December 2023, 16:39 | Updated: 7 December 2023, 17:05

Will it snow this weekend/?
Will it snow this weekend/? Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Much of the UK was hit by snow last week, with particularly heavy downfall in Scotland and around the north west of England.

Temperatures have become milder throughout the week, after lows of -12C in some parts of the country last week.

But when is it going to snow next? And what is the Met Office's predictions for the weather this weekend?

Brits in for rain this weekend

Rain is on the way
Rain is on the way. Picture: Alamy

It is going to be a rainy weekend, according to the Met Office, as temperatures look set to reach as high as 13C in southern England.

The Met Office forecast reads: "Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain, with the best of any sunshine reserved for the east. Generally windy with coastal gales across Wales and the southwest. Mild."

Read More: Brits face fresh wave of snow over Christmas and New Year as Met Office issues new forecast

Read More: When is the next bank holiday? Full list of 2024 dates

When is it going to snow next?

Homes In Cumbria Still Without Power After Weekend Snowfall
Homes In Cumbria Still Without Power After Weekend Snowfall. Picture: Getty

While there is no snow forecast for this weekend, it could come later in the week.

In particular, Met Office has warned of more snow and ice over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Met Office's latest long-range forecast, which runs from December 20 to January 3, says the weather is likely to be more "unsettled" in this period.

"The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazard such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period," the Met Office added.

While there is certainly a chance this could happen, the Met Office said conditions are more likely to remain "mild and wet".

The chances of a White Christmas will become clear as we approach December 25.

