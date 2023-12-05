Brits face fresh wave of snow over Christmas and New Year as Met Office issues fresh forecast

5 December 2023, 18:10

There is a fresh snow and ice warning over Christmas
There is a fresh snow and ice warning over Christmas. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits could be in for a fresh wave of snow and ice over Christmas and New Year, the Met Office has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after much of the UK was hit by snow last week, with particularly heavy downfall in Scotland and around the north west of England.

While temperatures are expected to slowly increase throughout the week, reaching as high as 13C in southern England by Friday, there is a strong chance more snow is on the way throughout winter.

In particular, the Met Office has warned of more snow and ice over the Christmas and New Year period.

Heavy snow still lingers in the village of Ings, Cumbri
Heavy snow still lingers in the village of Ings, Cumbri. Picture: Getty

The Met Office's latest long-range forecast, which runs from December 20 to January 3, says the weather is likely to be more "unsettled" in this period.

"The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazard such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period," the Met Office added.

While there is certainly a chance this could happen, the Met Office said conditions are more likely to remain "mild and wet".

The chances of a White Christmas will become clear as we approach December 25.

Read More: Will it be a White Christmas? Met Office gives verdict as snow set to fall 'in days'

Read More: Exact date snow will end as temperatures to hit 13C after cold snap

It's been a couple of years since the last White Christmas, with the last one officially recorded in 2022, though no snow was actually recorded on the ground.

According to the Met Office's definition, it is a White Christmas if one snowflake falls in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK.

While the national forecaster says the most accurate forecast for a White Christmas can be given between December 20 and 25, its long-range forecast now covers the big day.

When was the last widespread White Christmas?

Could there be a White Christmas?
Could there be a White Christmas? Picture: Getty

The last white Christmas in the UK was in 2022, when nine percent of stations recorded snow falling.

There were also White Christmases recorded in 2020 and 2021, though again, less than one percent of stations reported snow actually lying on the ground in 2021, and four percent in 2020.

There was no snow recorded in 2018 or 2019, according to the Met Office, and the last widespread White Christmas came in 2010, when there was snow at 83 percent of stations in the UK.

This was the highest ever amount recorded.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Home Secretary has described a new migration treaty with Rwanda as far more ‘robust’ than previous proposals

'Thousands of asylum seekers will be taken in from UK', Rwandan Govt tells LBC, but criminals will be sent back

Haiti President Killed

Former DEA informant pleads guilty in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

Royal visit to Poland – Day Two

Former Polish president Lech Walesa in hospital with Covid-19

Congress Harris Tiebreaker

Vice president breaks nearly 200-year-old record for Senate tiebreaker votes

COP28 Climate Summit

US says extremist West Bank settlers will be barred from America

Shiloh took a poo on the hospital floor.

Shoplifter kicked Co-op worker, threatened man with syringe, then did a poo on hospital floor in drug-fueled act

Argentina New President

Argentina’s president-elect Milei replies to Musk’s interest

His wife Elizabeth Hines announced his death on Tuesday evening.

Wings guitarist Denny Laine dies aged 79 after battle with lung disease

Mr Universe champion Shaun Davis dies aged 57

Former Mr Universe champion Shaun Davis dies aged 57

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan following this morning's stabbing

Man arrested after 'heavily pregnant' woman stabbed in the street while taking child to school in Aberfan

MPs voted by 246 to 242 in favour of the amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

Contaminated blood scandal victims shame Rishi Sunak for being 'forced to do right thing' after Tory revolt

Buses, trains and the NHS will all be affected by strike action over the next few weeks

Who is striking over Christmas and when? December strikes explained

British Irish Council summit

Renewed Israeli bombardment of Gaza will prove counterproductive, says Varadkar

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Evacuation after a storm

Heavy rains leave several dead before storm Michaung makes landfall in India

Jacek Siewiera, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, said Nato has three years to prepare for Russian attack

Nato has three years to prepare for a Russian attack, Poland warns as fears grow over another Putin offensive

Latest News

See more Latest News

The branches have now been reattached by tree surgeons, who hammered the branches back into the tree on Monday afternoon.

'Spruced up': 'Half dead' Trafalgar Square Christmas tree praised for being 'best in years' after 'branch transplant'
James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda ahead of the signing of the new treaty

Home Secretary James Cleverly hails ‘robust’ new Rwanda migrant treaty designed to get planes in the air next spring
In order to appear on the ballot, candidates need to secure the nomination of 20 Oireachtas (Irish Assembly) members or four local authorities.

Conor McGregor throws hat into Irish political ring and hints at running for president in 2025 election
The ancient vase

British Museum loan to Greece coincides with dispute over Elgin Marbles

The 'real-life criminals' that inspired GTA 6's new characters

From Bonnie and Clyde to the 'Miami Joker': The real-life criminals that have 'inspired' GTA 6 'Vice City'
A British Medical Association (BMA) picket outside University College Hospital in October

Junior doctors to stage fresh wave of strikes over Christmas and New Year period after rejecting new pay offer
Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

'Heavily pregnant' woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan street as schools locked down and armed police hunt on-the-run knifeman
Party leaders

Norwegian government makes deal over deep sea mining in Arctic Ocean

Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.

Prince Harry 'unjustifiably treated less favourably than others' over his UK security arrangements, High Court hears
The woman was paddleboarding when she was attacked by the shark. (stock images)

Boston newlywed, 44, killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit