Exact date Brits to bask in first 'official heatwave of the year' as temperatures to soar above 20C

Temperatures are expected to heat up by the start of May. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Brits are set to bask in the sun with the UK in for its first 'official heatwave of the year', a new forecast has suggested.

Temperatures are forecast to soar into the highs 20s, with it getting warmer from the end of this week.

It will then get even warmer at the start of the next month, just in time for the next Bank Holiday.

If temperatures stay around that level, it will officially become the first official heatwave in the UK this year.

WXCharts predicts a heatwave. Picture: WXCharts

A heatwave occurs "when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding a heatwave temperature threshold", according to the Met Office.

So if temperatures are above 25C three days in a row, for example, it will be a heatwave.

The country could see "changes to warm to hot southerly winds from later this week [April 28] and into early May", said Exacta Weather's James Madden.

What does the Met Office say?

Temperatures are likely to soar by the start of the next month. Picture: Alamy

According to the Met Office's long-range forecast, which runs from May 6 to May 20, temperatures are likely to get warmer.

While it may remain a cooler start to next month, temperatures will start to rise quite rapidly.

Temperatures are "likely to recover to around or a little above average as the period progresses", the Met Office predicted.

"Also worth noting that average temperatures themselves rise by around 1C per week at this time of year," they added.