Exact date 'more extreme' heatwave to sweep UK as warm spell continues into August

More warm weather is on the way. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

A 'more extreme' heatwave is set to sweep the UK next month as the warm spell continues.

It comes after Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far with a temperature of 32C recorded at Kew Gardens and Heathrow.

But torrential downpours are set to put a dampener on the scorching weather on Thursday, with some areas expected to see as much as a month's rainfall in a few hours.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was put in place for London, Essex and much of the South East from midday until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

A wider warning, covering much of England and Wales, is also in place on Thursday from 1am until 11.59pm.

Thunderstorms are likely in places during the next 36 hours ⚠️



These may be severe on Thursday with frequent lightning, torrential downpours and large hail giving localised flooding ⚡



But the nature of these 'hit and miss' thunderstorms means that some of us will stay dry ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/H74VAqtHAy — Met Office (@metoffice) July 31, 2024

However it will not be long before the sweltering conditions return.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said another "major heat surge" is expected to arrive "in and around August 10 to August 15".

"This could bring the hottest temperatures of the summer to date, with overall values rising into the low to mid 30Cs at the very least once again," he said, according to the Mirror.

Mr Madden added: "[We] could even see temperatures reaching into the mid to high 30Cs in the hottest parts of the country during this developing period."

If the predictions are correct, the return of the warm weather will constitute an official heatwave.

A heatwave is officially defined as a location recording consecutively high temperatures, usually above or around 26C for three days in a row.

We have recorded 32.0 C at Kew Gardens and Heathrow, provisionally making it the warmest day of the year so far in the UK 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/LdbhRY3MMk — Met Office (@metoffice) July 30, 2024

Addressing growing temperatures on Wednesday, Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: "We're expecting to see many more locations with their temperatures today taking them over the heatwave criteria - with three days over their threshold temperature.

"We're expecting it to be fairly widespread across parts of the south of England, particularly the South East."

When the rain hits, it will "likely to be focused on central, southern and South East areas of England", Met Office deputy chief forecaster Dan Holley said.

He added: "Here some locations will witness torrential downpours, large hail and frequent lightning.

"A few places could see 50-100mm of rainfall in a few hours."

The Met Office said it was "likely" that some weather warnings may need to be issued at short notice ahead of the development of the most intense thunderstorm activity.