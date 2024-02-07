Exact date new amber weather warnings issued with nearly a foot of snow set to fall

Amber weather warnings have been issued for some parts of the UK. Picture: Met office/Alamy

By Asher McShane

New amber weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast across the Peak District and the southern Pennines on Thursday, with a warning in force from noon until 6pm.

A separate warning for snow and ice is in place between 8am and 3pm across north Wales and Shropshire.

A 250-mile 'wall of snow' is predicted to sweep across parts of the UK.

Some rural communities cut off from surrounding areas.

Both Amber warnings come into effect on Thursday, with the first covering north Wales and northwest Shropshire, and the other the Peak District and south Pennines.

The warning in Wales lasts from 8am until 3pm, while the one for the Peak District starts at 12pm on Thursday and continues until 6pm.

Snow and ice is "expected to cause disruption". The Met Office says there is a "good chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off".

The Met Office has also warned of potential power cuts across affected areas, adding that "mobile phone coverage, may be affected".

Meteorologists have said that Wednesday's heavy band of rain will become sleet and snow as it pushes north into Thursday morning.

“A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m,” the Met Office said.

There is also a chance of "travel delays on roads", noting the likelihood of "stranded vehicles and passengers" during this time.

It added that delays and cancellations are expected across public transport, including rail and also air travel.

Met Office issues major snow weather warning as huge area of UK forecast major deluge. Picture: Met Office

It comes as up to 170mm of rain heavy rain is expected to batter Scotland today, triggering the Met Office to issue another yellow weather warning which remains in place until 9pm tonight.

The Met Office said there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”, adding this may result in damage to buildings.