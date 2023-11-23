Exact date Arctic blast to bring sub-zero ‘snow showers’ with ‘London to Scotland’ due to be affected

23 November 2023, 13:09

Snow showers are set to sweep across the UK
Snow showers are set to sweep across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An Arctic blast is set to sweep across the UK, bringing sub-zero temperatures and 'snow showers'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to see a sharp drop within the next 48 hours as a blast of cold Arctic air moves in from Scandinavia.

Despite November remaining mostly mild, several days of wintry weather are on the cards for the whole of the UK.

The north will see temperatures plummet below zero, reaching -2C on Friday morning, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, the south is expected to remain barely above freezing, causing ground frost.

Read more: Exact date UK to get 'snow showers' as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Read more: Exact dates snow to fall over 8 days in 'wintry blasts' as Brits set to shiver in -2C temperatures

Snow is also set to fall at the same time in Scotland as the band of wintry weather makes its way across the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "By the end of the week we are going to see cold winds arrive from the north.

"It's going to feel colder this week and there will be some snow showers over, mainly, hills of northern Scotland.

"But elsewhere, with high pressure in place, it is going to be mostly dry on Friday and into the start of the weekend."

More cold weather is also expected in the Highlands from Tuesday, with snow showers expected along the Pennines before turning into rain as it moves south.

James Madden, from Exacta Weather, said: "We are still also likely to see a widespread littering of at least some moderate snow showers developing across the country during this upcoming weekend and into the early part of next week, and this does include some snow to lower levels (that will probably only be recognised on the actual day of occurrence).

"The most likely spots for this will include but not be restricted to; north/Scotland, northern England, northeast England, and eastern England within this period."

More snow will be on the cards for the start of December, hitting central and eastern parts of England.

There are now increased hopes for a White Christmas this year. John Hill, from Coral, said: "We think there is a 67% chance we will get a White Christmas in the UK this year.

"With temperatures set to tumble later this week, we may not even have to wait for the big day before seeing snowfall."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shelling at Israeli border

Hezbollah fires rockets at north Israel after air strike kills five senior fighters

Paddy McGuinness (left) hosted Top Gear with Chris Harris (right) and Freddie Flintoff for the last seven series of the show

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence with nostalgic post after Top Gear axed

The construction worker had to wait for his moment to escape the blaze

Dramatic footage shows moment construction worker is saved from high-rise fire in Reading as he's winched to safety

Tear gas fired at demo

Thousands of protesters demanding monarchy restoration clash with police

Geert Wilders

Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam firebrand known as ‘Dutch Donald Trump’

Australia Wildfire

Dozens evacuated as Australian wildfire burns out of control

Shelling craters

Three Ukrainian civilians and Russian TV journalist killed in attacks

Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl announced they will reunite as Girls Aloud for an area tour next year.

Girls Aloud to reunite for 'enormous, magical' reunion tour dedicated to the memory of Sarah Harding

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

Fifth teen ‘pulled out of camping trip last minute’ as it’s revealed they were ‘laughing’ together before fatal crash

Thousands of people turn out in Glasgow to show support for Palestine

Scottish Tories claim children 'skip school' for pro-Palestinian demo 'risk exposure to appalling antisemitic content'

One of Rishi Sunak's key pledges is to 'stop the boats'

'Do or die on migration': Rishi facing Tory backlash after figures show immigration soared to 745,000 new arrivals

People in masks

WHO asks China for information on rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters

Geert Wilders

Shock for Europe as far-right populist Wilders set to win in Netherlands

Satellite launch

Russian support likely enabled North Korean spy satellite launch – South Korea

23-year-old Kevin Andres Muñoz Tovar (left) was an up-and-coming Colombian actor.

Netflix actor found dead after brutal machete attack

A man and woman died in the huge explosion at the border.

Motorist who ploughed into Canadian border was a 'New York businessman driving $300k Bentley' with his wife

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Far Right Raids

Police raid homes of 20 alleged supporters of far-right Reich Citizens

Sir Alex Ferguson's home that the Manchester United has put up for sale

Grieving Sir Alex Ferguson puts £3.5million five-bed home up for sale after beloved wife's death
Shane MacGowan has returned home after being released from hospital

Shane MacGowan returns home from hospital during battle with brain condition as his wife shares touching new photo
Israeli soldiers

Israel-Hamas truce deal for hostage release hits last-minute snag

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera is best known for her role as Sam Carpenter in the Scream franchise.

'Silence is not an option for me': Scream actress speaks out after firing

Nella Rose and Nigel Farage clashed over immigration

'You want us gone': I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose accuses Nigel Farage of being 'anti-immigrant' in fiery clash
Jeremy Hunt told Nick Ferrari he's made a first "step" in getting workers' taxes down

Chancellor hails NI cut as crucial ‘first step’ in reducing the amount of tax paid by Brits in wake of Autumn Statement
The energy price cap has been increased

Energy bills to rise by £94 for millions of households from January as Ofgem increases price cap
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

'They were so unlucky': Owner of Welsh farm where four teens died in car crash describes 'brutal' weather group faced
Border Crossing Explosion

Two killed in crash at US-Canada border, officials say no sign of terrorism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit