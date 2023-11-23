Exact date Arctic blast to bring sub-zero ‘snow showers’ with ‘London to Scotland’ due to be affected

Snow showers are set to sweep across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An Arctic blast is set to sweep across the UK, bringing sub-zero temperatures and 'snow showers'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to see a sharp drop within the next 48 hours as a blast of cold Arctic air moves in from Scandinavia.

Despite November remaining mostly mild, several days of wintry weather are on the cards for the whole of the UK.

The north will see temperatures plummet below zero, reaching -2C on Friday morning, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, the south is expected to remain barely above freezing, causing ground frost.

Read more: Exact date UK to get 'snow showers' as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Read more: Exact dates snow to fall over 8 days in 'wintry blasts' as Brits set to shiver in -2C temperatures

Want to know what the weather has in store for us over the next 10 days? Here's Alex with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/4NxdfXY99n — Met Office (@metoffice) November 22, 2023

Snow is also set to fall at the same time in Scotland as the band of wintry weather makes its way across the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "By the end of the week we are going to see cold winds arrive from the north.

"It's going to feel colder this week and there will be some snow showers over, mainly, hills of northern Scotland.

"But elsewhere, with high pressure in place, it is going to be mostly dry on Friday and into the start of the weekend."

More cold weather is also expected in the Highlands from Tuesday, with snow showers expected along the Pennines before turning into rain as it moves south.

A change is on its way...👀📉



After a rather mild, albeit cloudy few days, temperatures are going to drop as we go into Friday and the start of the weekend



It'll feel even colder along eastern coasts with a brisk northerly wind 🥶 pic.twitter.com/38qY569dDR — Met Office (@metoffice) November 22, 2023

James Madden, from Exacta Weather, said: "We are still also likely to see a widespread littering of at least some moderate snow showers developing across the country during this upcoming weekend and into the early part of next week, and this does include some snow to lower levels (that will probably only be recognised on the actual day of occurrence).

"The most likely spots for this will include but not be restricted to; north/Scotland, northern England, northeast England, and eastern England within this period."

More snow will be on the cards for the start of December, hitting central and eastern parts of England.

There are now increased hopes for a White Christmas this year. John Hill, from Coral, said: "We think there is a 67% chance we will get a White Christmas in the UK this year.

"With temperatures set to tumble later this week, we may not even have to wait for the big day before seeing snowfall."