Exact day UK will be hit by 30C heatwave next week before wet and windy end to washout summer

It could reach as high as 30C next week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Everyone knows what an underwhelming summer it has been, with many areas in the UK blasted by strong winds and heavy rain.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, though, with temperatures set to soar towards a mini-heatwave next week as we approach the end of summer.

It could even get as hot as the highest temperature experienced so far this summer, which was recorded on July 7.

Temperatures are expected to rise slowly from tomorrow, which will see highs of 26C and sunny weather across England.

It will creep up into the high 20s on Monday and Tuesday, before peaking at 30C on Wednesday.

The UK will get to bask in an end-of-summer heatwave. Picture: Getty

Temperatures are expected to drop into the high 20s once again towards the end of the week, before thunderstorms bring temperatures back down over the weekend.

It means an official heatwave is likely to be declared in at least some parts of the UK.

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is "when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold".

As for the second half of the month, temperatures are likely to remain above average, the Met Office has said, though there still remains a chance of showers breaking out throughout the month.

It has been a wet and windy summer. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office's long-range forecast reads: "In the second half of September, conditions are likely to vary across the country, with showery rain being most frequent in northwestern areas.

"The southeastern part of the country is expected to be more settled, with a chance of showers at times.

"Confidence in the forecast decreases later in this period; however, a mix of mostly dry weather with occasional wet spells is possible, with a higher incidence of high pressure forecast.

"There is a greater chance than normal of temperatures being above average."