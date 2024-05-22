Exact date hot weather to return after rainy spell, as temperatures set to soar to 30C

Hot weather could be set to return as soon as this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Hot weather is set to return to the UK after a rainy few days, and temperatures could even reach 30C.

Brits enjoyed a warm weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the twenties.

But the good weather has disappeared quickly, with a damp start to the week as rain poured continuously in parts of the country for over a day. Weather warnings have been issues for Wednesday and Thursday.

Blue skies and warm weather are set to return as soon as this weekend, according to forecaster Exacta Weather.

They said: "Towards the bank holiday weekend, we will then see some strong high pressure taking over and influencing our overall weather pattern throughout late May and into early June, and at the very least, we will see top temperatures rising up towards or in excess of the mid-20s quite widely within this period."

A sunbather rests on the grass near the banks of the River Thames, backdropped by the financial district in London. Picture: Getty

Exacta Weather added that at the start of June, "high pressure... could also see temperatures surging to some much higher values and potentially in excess of 30 Celsius or more for the first time this year."

But the period of hot weather "does not mean a clear and entirely hot summer throughout".

The forecaster said that "we are also expecting some quite indifferent weather at times throughout this summer and away from these projected periods of heat during the first half of summer this year".

Nevertheless the start of June "does now look favourably warm to hot at times... with the potential for a very BIG and maybe even historical heatwave within this same period".

A tourist with an Union Jack in Horse Guards during rain showers on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Exacta Weather added that "some projections have identified a potentially hot period of weather around mid-July, and this could last for an extended period, and during this time, there is no reason we couldn’t see temperatures in the mid-to high-30Cs.

"Temperatures are likely to be above-average for the month as a whole."

The Met Office has a more cautious forecast, predicting rain showers for the period as well as sun.

The long-range forecast reads: “Most likely an unsettled start to the period with western showers and eastern rain, potentially heavy in the northeast, before a transient settled spell late in the week.

People relaxing on Wimbledon Common, south west London. Picture: Alamy

“Early in the bank holiday weekend a band of rain, heavy at times moves in from the west, becoming weaker as it moves east becoming more showery in nature with scattered showers also following.

“Into the new week increasingly settled conditions more likely for most, though rain may threaten north-western areas early on whilst some southern or eastern areas occasionally less settled with showers more likely later in the period though there will be some sunshine between times, the best of this in south-western parts.

“Temperatures are likely to be a little above average, but some large spatial differences are likely.”

It comes as the Met Office warned that heavy rain could bring flooding and travel disruption across much of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday.

Glasgow in the sunshine. Picture: Alamy

An amber warning for rain is in place for parts of the North West, East Midlands and Wales from midday Wednesday until midday Thursday.

The forecaster warned some pockets of high ground in the mountains of north Wales may see 100-150mm or mor

A yellow rain warning also comes into place at noon on Wednesday for Scotland, covering the south and east of the country, which runs until 6pm on Thursday.

A further yellow warning for thunderstorms has been added for much of the south coast of England from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.