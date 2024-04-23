Exact date Brits to be hit with snow and drenched in rain in unseasonable wintry blast, as weather becomes 'write off'

23 April 2024, 05:58

Parts of the UK are to be hit with snow and rain
Parts of the UK are to be hit with snow and rain. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

British people may have been hoping to spend some more time outside as late April turns into May - but the weather is likely to put paid to those ambitions.

Large parts of the UK are set to be drenched with rain this weekend, with snow also a possibility for some.

WXCharts shows heavy rain this Saturday, April 27, covering large parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

London, Birmingham and Manchester will all be affected, with the West Midlands area getting the most rain.

Only the north-east of England, and southern Scotland, are likely to be spared the rain on Saturday.

Parts of northern Scotland around Inverness could even be hit with unseasonable snow showers, according to WXCharts.

This weekend is set to be wet and windy for many
This weekend is set to be wet and windy for many. Picture: Alamy

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, said this weekend was "something of a write off. Wet and rather windy."

He told the Express: "Heavy rain and showers, pretty well universal but western areas of the UK taking a 20-40mm drenching."

The Met Office's long-term forecast for late April and early May also predicted that the weather could be wet.

The forecasters said: "An uncertain start to the period though likely unsettled as a frontal system pushes into southern areas and possibly across the UK through the weekend.

Scotland is set to see snow this weekend
Scotland is set to see snow this weekend. Picture: Getty

"Beyond this, low pressure patterns are set to become more dominant than of late, with wet weather perhaps more likely to develop in parts of the south and east, while western and especially northern areas may cling on to the best of any drier spells, although all regions could see some rain at times.

"Onshore winds along eastern coasts will likely make it feel rather cold at times, though for all parts temperatures will likely trend back toward average.

"Into early May, something of a north-south split looks possible, with relatively drier conditions further to the north and the greatest chance of rain further to the south.

