Exact hour Storm Agnes expected to batter Britain as map shows where 80mph winds could hit

26 September 2023, 09:34 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 09:52

Storm Agnes set to batter most of Britain
Storm Agnes set to batter most of Britain. Picture: Met Office

By StephenRigley

Britain is bracing for fresh travel hell tomorrow with Storm Agnes expected to bring torrential downpours and gusts of up to 80mph winds.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of strong gales and a deluge of rain likely to cause mayhem on the roads, as well as hit rail, air and ferry services.

British coast faces 80mph winds
British coast faces 80mph winds. Picture: Alamy

The country's first storm of the season - which was officially named yesterday - could bring 80mph winds, 2.4in (60mm) of rain and potential floods amid warnings of a "danger to life".

The yellow weather warning is in place from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday for the whole country apart from southern England and northern Scotland.

There is also a yellow rain warning in place from 9pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday in southern Scotland.

Forecasters have warned of "significantly disruptive" wind gusts of 50 to 60mph inland and 65 to 80mph on coasts. Authorities said some roads and bridges could close.  Power cuts are also possible while railways, roads and airports could face disruption.

It comes just days after Hurricane Nigel brought torrential rain across the country, causing travel mayhem and flooding in some areas.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there's a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas.

"Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

"As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland."

The Met Office warning stated that there is a "small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

There is also a "slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs".

It added: "There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads."

