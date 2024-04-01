'Not a place for families': Locals left 'trapped in their homes' by illegal Easter rave in beauty spot

The Easter Sunday rave. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

Residents of a picturesque village were said to have felt "trapped in their homes" on Easter Sunday as an illegal rave took place.

Hundreds of revellers parked cars and vans near the Somerset village of Watchet on Exmoor, and set up speakers to blast out loud dance music at 6am.

Footage from the scene showed a makeshift stage, and partygoers wearing rabbit-themed costumes.

Their music was said to have been audible for miles around.

Just found an illegal rave in the middle of exmoor national park Posted by Michael Volante New on Sunday, March 31, 2024

One resident said that locals felt "trapped in their homes", telling ITV that they were concerned for people's safety.

Another said: "Exmoor is sadly not a place for families to visit today.

"The volume of music is incredibly loud and can be heard for miles and miles."

A third person said that the party had ruined the quiet solitude of their "great ride".

Police were criticised for not shutting the illegal party down sooner.

One person said: "These events will never be controlled unless overwhelming resources - military & police - are planned AND despatched - Police should NEVER be overwhelmed."

Avon and Somerset Police said on Sunday: "We received a call at around 6am relating to an unlicensed music event in the Luxborough area, near Watchet.

"Officers were on the scene within 15 minutes to find the event already under way with several hundred people in attendance.

"Our officers remain at the site and have been engaging with individuals attending the event.

"They have also been engaging with members of the public and providing community reassurance."