James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
B&Q, Homebase and Screwfix Easter opening times: Are they open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?
6 April 2023, 10:00
The Easter bank holiday is the ideal time for Easter egg hunts, spending time with family and DIY - here's the easter opening times for your favourite hardware stores including Wickes.
Easter 2023 has arrived and the four-day bank holiday weekend is not only offering time off work, but also some much-needed sunny weather.
And with both those things in mind, it looks set to be the ideal time to get started on your gardening and any DIY needed doing around the house.
However, like supermarkets, the big and popular hardware stores like B&Q, Homebase, Wickes and Screwfix will be operating under different opening hours this weekend.
Read more: Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?
Read more: British holidaymakers face Easter travel chaos with mass flight cancellations amid strikes at Heathrow and in France
So don't get caught out on your DIY projects or face any delays and check your store for their Easter times, as you may find some are closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
B&Q Easter opening hours
One of the UK's most trustworthy shops for all things house and garden is B&Q. Their Easter weekend opening hours are:
Good Friday: 7am-8pm
Saturday: 7am-8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Opening times may be 8am depending on what store you're visiting across the UK.
Homebase Easter opening hours
Check your local store's exact opening times but generally, Homebase will be open these times over the long weekend:
Good Friday: 8am-8pm
Saturday: 8am-8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-7pm
Screwfix Easter opening hours
The below times are for store openings only, if you are ordering online, check here for expected deliver times.
Good Friday: 7am-8pm
Saturday: 7am-6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed (except for stores in Scotland)
Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Wickes Easter opening times
Another favourite for all your DIY needs including electrical, heating and plumbing is Wickes. They're Easter opening times are as follows:
Good Friday: 7:30am-8pm
Saturday: 7:30am-7pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7:30am-8pm