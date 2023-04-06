B&Q, Homebase and Screwfix Easter opening times: Are they open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

6 April 2023, 10:00

The UK's most popular hardware stores are varying their opening times for the Easter weekend
The UK's most popular hardware stores are varying their opening times for the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The Easter bank holiday is the ideal time for Easter egg hunts, spending time with family and DIY - here's the easter opening times for your favourite hardware stores including Wickes.

Easter 2023 has arrived and the four-day bank holiday weekend is not only offering time off work, but also some much-needed sunny weather.

And with both those things in mind, it looks set to be the ideal time to get started on your gardening and any DIY needed doing around the house.

However, like supermarkets, the big and popular hardware stores like B&Q, Homebase, Wickes and Screwfix will be operating under different opening hours this weekend.

So don't get caught out on your DIY projects or face any delays and check your store for their Easter times, as you may find some are closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

B&Q store picture
B&Q will be closed for Easter Sunday in 2023. Picture: Alamy

B&Q Easter opening hours

One of the UK's most trustworthy shops for all things house and garden is B&Q. Their Easter weekend opening hours are:

Good Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Opening times may be 8am depending on what store you're visiting across the UK.

Homebase will vary their opening times over the Easter weekend
Homebase will vary their opening times over the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Homebase Easter opening hours

Check your local store's exact opening times but generally, Homebase will be open these times over the long weekend:

Good Friday: 8am-8pm

Saturday: 8am-8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-7pm

Screwfix's Easter opening times vary to their delivery times
Screwfix's Easter opening times vary to their delivery times. Picture: Alamy

Screwfix Easter opening hours

The below times are for store openings only, if you are ordering online, check here for expected deliver times.

Good Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed (except for stores in Scotland)

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Wickes shopfront
Wickes will be closing for Easter Sunday like many stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Wickes Easter opening times

Another favourite for all your DIY needs including electrical, heating and plumbing is Wickes. They're Easter opening times are as follows:

Good Friday: 7:30am-8pm

Saturday: 7:30am-7pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7:30am-8pm

