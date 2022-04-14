Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday?

Here's how the Royal Mail delivery times are affected by the Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Here's how the Easter weekend affects postal services from the Royal Mail and Post Office, including collections and delivering.

With a four-day weekend for Easter 2022 to enjoy there also comes plenty of travel chaos, supermarket closures and of course, Royal Mail delivery delays.

Set for gorgeous weather too, the Bank holiday weekend will see friends and family gather for celebrations after the Easter weekend has suffered from coronavirus restrictions over recent years.

But while many of us are set to enjoy big roast dinners, chocolate eggs and time with loved ones, make sure you don't leave yourself frustrated and caught out with the Royal Mail delivery and postal times this weekend.

Related article: Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainbury's and Asda open?

Related article: 28 million trips as Brits prepare for busiest Easter getaway in eight years

Here's what you need to know about the Royal Mail and Post Office over the four-day weekend:

Royal Mail deliveries won't be happening on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Picture: Alamy

Will Royal Mail deliver post and parcels on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday?

The Royal Mail will not be doing any collections or deliveries of post and parcels on Good Friday, April 15, and Easter Monday, April 18.

Normal posting and deliveries will resume on Saturday 16th, however, you can probably expect a slight delay if you're expecting anything.

Royal Mail will also not be collecting post on Good Friday or Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Getty

Will the Post Office be open on Easter weekend?

Like many shops and supermarkets, most Post Offices will be closed on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Local branches, and those found inside bigger stores or convenience shops, will be following slightly different operating hours over the Easter weekend, but expect them to still be reduced.

Use Royal Mail's branch finder to find out your local Post Office's opening days and hours.