NHS physiotherapist strikes: What are the dates and what services will be affected?

26 January 2023, 10:55 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 11:03

NHS logo and a physio with her patient
NHS physios have joined forces with nurses to strike over pay. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When are physios going on strike? And how much do they earn? Here's the latest on the additional NHS strike action.

Ambulance workers and NHS nurses have staged their biggest ever strike action in recent months and now thousands of physiotherapists in England and Wales have decided to join the group for a series of walkouts.

Physios and supporting members of staff will join forces with other NHS trusts as they fight for more pay amidst the increasing rates of inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Around 30 physio services in England will begin their walkout on Thursday, January 26th.

Claire Sullivan, CSP director of employment relations, said: "The government must come to the table with something tangible that we can put to our members to prevent more strikes following if there is no progress.

Related article: Teacher strike dates 2023: When are they striking and will schools close?

Related article: Train and rail strike dates 2023: When are the next planned walkouts?

"We're determined to secure a pay deal that helps our members cope with the cost-of-living crisis, and helps the NHS recruit and retain staff to deliver the services that patients desperately need."

Physio working her patients arm
Physios are essential for every department of care in the NHS. Picture: Alamy

What are the physiotherapy NHS strike dates?

Partnering alongside nurses, NHS physios staged their first walkout on January 26th. They have also confirmed two further dates:

  • February 7 - All seven Welsh health boards
  • February 9 - 33 NHS services in England

What physio services and appointments will be affected on strike dates?

Like the nurse and ambulance strikes, physios remain committed to providing care in the most urgent cases.

This includes those in critical care, patients with severe respiratory problems and some stroke patients who require urgent physio.

Anyone needing a physiotherapist for rehab work, discharge planning and community physio will likely see disruption.

How much do physios earn on average?

A starting physio salary on the NHS is around £27,000 in England, and as you become more senior and experienced you can climb the pay ladder to earn almost double that to around £54,000.

Physios are essential to all health services across the NHS with Claire Sullivan adding they are the "unsung heroes" of the service.

Why are physios striking and what's the latest in pay negotiations?

As with all the current strike action, pay is the centre argument for the walkouts.

NHS workers on the standard contract will have received a 4.75% pay rise in the last year, however, unions have asked for an above-inflation increase to counteract the pay fall they've technically seen in the last decade.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay described the latest additional walkouts from physios as "regrettable" and that he will work towards a "fair and affordable" pay rise for next year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Deutsche Bahn security guards stand on the platform at Brokstedt station at dawn in Brokstedt, Germany

Man accused of killing two teenagers on train had ‘just been released from jail’

The 26-year-old was stopped by police on January 12.

Premier League star gets £30k fine for drink driving

Breaking
Jim Harra, HMRC’s chief executive, suggested Mr Zahawi had not made an "error"

Nadhim Zahawi did not make 'innocent error' with his tax, HMRC chief tells MPs

The asteroid will make a close pass near Earth

Asteroid to narrowly miss Earth in 'one of the closest passes ever' as it soars by even lower than satellite orbit

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday January 26 2023

Israeli troops ‘kill at least nine’ in West Bank raid

It comes after the Duke of York's offices inside the palace were closed last year

Prince Andrew 'thrown out of Buckingham Palace flat' by King Charles as he's told to stay away

The Brit fell on Mount Aconcagua (stock photos)

British mountaineer, 32, has leg amputated after falling at 20,000ft on Argentina mountain

Matt Hancock was filmed being harassed on the Tube

Man, 61, charged after Matt Hancock 'assaulted and branded a murderer' on the Tube

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

One dead in Kyiv after Russian ‘wave of missiles and self-exploding drones’

An H2A rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan launches intel satellite to keep eye on North Korea and disasters

Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates 2023: When are they striking and will schools close?

Train strikes and people stuck at stations

Train and rail strike dates 2023: When are the next planned walkouts?

Andrew Tate, right, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, was taken into the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism on Thursday

Andrew Tate appears for second day of forensic device searches

Yvette Cooper has demanded Isla Bryson not serve time in a female prison

Dangerous trans rapist should not be in women's prison, Labour's Yvette Cooper insists after outrage

Prime suspect Neil Maxwell in the new e-fit (left) and the original image (bottom right)

Police launch fresh appeal over Leah Croucher murder after prime suspect 'changed appearance to avoid being recognised'

Laughing gas could be outlawed to tackle antisocial behaviour

The end of legal laughing gas: New law will ban possession of 'hippy crack' and tackle antisocial behaviour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Zelensky has urged further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy taunts Putin as a 'nobody' as he's finally given Western tanks to fight back Russia and calls for fighter jets
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder are displayed

Black box from Nepal plane crash to be sent to Singapore

Lindell Angell will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison

Thug jailed for stealing £145,000 watch after taking victim for drinks and knocking him unconscious outside Tube station
Levi Davies went missing in October

Missing rugby and X Factor star Levi Davis 'owed £100,000 to Somali mafia before he vanished in Spain'
Mr Trump was banned after the January 6 insurrection

Donald Trump re-instated by Facebook and Instagram after two-year ban

The advert has been slammed as "beyond despicable"

Life insurance firm branded "absolutely disgusting" after using serial killer Harold Shipman in advert
Mr Zelenskyy has urged further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls for jets and long-range missiles as he thanks Western countries for sending 'game-changing tanks'
Ms Bolton, from Dawson Street in Bury (L) died in Fairfield Hospital (R)

Pensioner, 87, died after developing hypothermia and could not afford to heat her home

Marilyn Manson

Game Of Thrones star Esme Bianco settles Marilyn Manson ‘abuse’ lawsuit

Sean Maurice admitted killing Paul Maurice

Son jailed for 10 years after stabbing to death 'rapist, abuser' father in frenzied attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime
LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit