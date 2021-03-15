When can hairdressers and barbers open in England?

15 March 2021, 14:28

Hairdressers England: Personal care services are expected to reopen in April
Hairdressers England: Personal care services are expected to reopen in April. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Hairdressers and barbers are due to reopen following lockdown in a matter of weeks should coronavirus rates remain low and the vaccine programme remain on schedule.

England’s lockdown restrictions are slowly being lifted following the third coronavirus lockdown as part of the government’s roadmap plan to get the country back to ‘normal’ again.

And with Wales officially announcing their reopening of schools and hairdressers, most of the English public are now concerned with when barbers and hairdressers will reopen in the UK.

Here’s when you can expect your local hair salon and barbers to open as well as when mobile hairdressers can get back to work:

Barbers and hairdressers have been hit hard by the lockdown restrictions in England
Barbers and hairdressers have been hit hard by the lockdown restrictions in England. Picture: PA

When will hairdressers and barbers reopen in England?

In accordance with Boris Johnson and the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, hairdressers and barbers should be able to open from the 12th April.

This is known as step 2 of the roadmap when lifting England’s current lockdown restrictions.

The industry should find out for definite the week before this date if they can reopen as it depends if the country is still passing the government’s four tests which include the continued success of the Covid vaccine rollout and low infection rates.

The 12th April is a big date for lockdown restrictions as it also means the reopening of non-essential shops, gyms and outdoor dining.

When can mobile hairdressers return to work following lockdown?

Following initial confusion, it has been confirmed the same 12th April rules apply for mobile hairdressing too.

