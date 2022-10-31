When do pensioners get their cost of living payment 2022?

31 October 2022, 15:25 | Updated: 31 October 2022, 15:51

Pensioner examining her energy bills
Pensioners are entitled to extra funds as part of the cost of living payment scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

How do pensioners claim their cost of living payment in 2022? How is it paid? And who is eligible? Here's everything you need to know about the winter fuel allowance help.

Pensioners and older people in the UK are entitled to a winter fuel payment to help them with their heating bills every year.

And now, due to the cost of living crisis, those who are eligible will also receive an extra payment between £150-£300 to help with the soaring prices of energy.

With the one-off payment added on top of their existing fuel allowance, that means some pensioners could claim between £250-£600 off their winter bills.

So how do pensioners get their cost of living payment? When is it paid? And how old do you have to be to claim? Here's the latest information:

English note money and coins
Winter fuel payments are paid to pensioners yearly to help with their energy bills. Picture: Alamy

When will the pensioners cost of living payment be paid?

Just like the cost of living grant, pensioners who are entitle to the winter fuel payment will receive their payout in November or December 2022.

The government has said: "Most payments are made automatically in November or December. You should be paid by 13 January 2023."

The payment will be made automatically into your bank account. You won't need to make any formal claims as long as you receive the state pension or another social security benefit.

The government website advises you check your bank in November and December to see if you've been paid.

How much will I get for the winter fuel payment?

The amount of money you receive from the government is dependent on your circumstances during the "qualifying week".

This is based on three factors:

  • Your date of birth
  • What benefits you receive
  • If you live with another person who qualifies for the grant.

If you are qualify, are in the older age bracket and live alone, you could be entitled to the full amount of £600.

A letter detailing what you're entitled to should be sent to your home address or you can check the thresholds here.

Calculator and gas bills
Rising energy bills are causing huge worries for families across the UK. Picture: Alamy

How old do you have to be to claim the pensioners cost of living payment?

To be able to receive the pensioners cost of living payment you have to be born between September 26 1942 and September 25 1956.

If you are born before September 25 1942, you are more likely to be able to receive the higher grant.

Who is eligible for the winter fuel payment?

Other than the age specifics as detailed above, you must also live in the UK for at lease one day during the "qualifying week" of 19-25 September.

You may also be able to make a claim if you live abroad in Switzerland, or a European Economic Area, or have a genuine link in the UK, but you will need to go through an application process.

You cannot get the payment if you live in Cyprus, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Portugal or Spain because the average winter temperature is higher than the warmest region of the UK.

Other criteria also includes personal circumstances such as whether you've been in hospital care for a year or if you've been to prison.

