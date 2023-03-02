Will there be a King Charles coronation medal?

2 March 2023, 12:31

King Charles waving alongside a picture of him with his medals
King Charles will have a medal to mark his coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles III is set for a weekend of celebrations for his coronation in May - but will he have a medal to release?

The royal coronation for King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will be taking place on May 6 followed by a weekend of celebrations including a Coronation Concert.

And while we expect to see the new monarch's face begin to appear on our money, stamps and passports over the next few years, the public are also expecting to see a new King Charles medal to mark the occasion.

In the lead up to the event, royal officials and planners are working full steam ahead to ensure the weekend - which will give the UK an extra bank holiday - goes ahead without a glitch.

This includes the coronation guest list, a formal schedule for the ceremony itself, music, venue organising, tailoring and much more.

King Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles will celebrate their coronation in May. Picture: Alamy

Will there there be a King Charles coronation medal?

In the royal family, a commemorative medal is usually created to mark each special occasion such as the jubilee or a coronation. Therefore it is expected that King Charles will have a medal.

The medal isn't just for the king himself, but for the rest of the royal family and can even be given to government officials, members of the Armed Forces, public servers, police and more.

It's believed King Charles's coronation medal will be issued following the event itself in May.

Royal family members at Queen Elizabeth funeral
Royal family members will all receive the coronation medal. Picture: Alamy

When is King Charles's Coronation?

May 6 will be the day Charles is officially crowned king and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will become Queen Consort.

The timing this year marks a significant change in royal tradition as it will be the first ceremony to take place on a weekend since 1902 when Edward VII was crowned king.

As the event takes place on a Saturday, this means the public will enjoy a bank holiday on Monday 8th May.

A full schedule for the weekend's events has yet to be confirmed but celebrations include a Coronation Concert and a volunteering day.

Prince Charles was pronounced king on September 10, 2022 following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth, aged 96.

