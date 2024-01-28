Chaos erupts at FA Cup tie as fans storm the pitch and players rushed off after clashes between rival fans

Play was suspended for more than half an hour as chaos broke out. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Players were ushered off the pitch as chaos broke out during the game on Sunday.

The West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers game was suspended in the 82nd minute on Sunday as chaos erupted in the stands.

Clashes broke out soon after Matheus Cunha had fired the Wolves into a 2-0 lead with just 12 minutes remaining.

Footage shared online shows swarms of fans clashing in the stands as officers desperately work to restore order.

One fan was pictured bloodied and injured as police helped him off the pitch.

Flares were thrown at one end while fights broke out at the other.

Fights break out at the FA Cup tie

Soon after fans spilled onto the pitch, prompting referee Thomas Bramall to usher the players back to their dressing rooms while police restored order.

Some West Brom players were concerned for family members seated nearby and went into the stand to remove their children.

Flares were reportedly thrown down one side of the pitch. Picture: Alamy

The players eventually returned to the pitch to warm up before resuming the game after a delay of over half an hour with just over 12 minutes of the game remaining.

A spokesman for the FA said they would be “investigating these serious incidents”.

The statement read: “The disorder that occurred at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers is completely unacceptable.

“Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behaviour of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable.

“We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken”.