Camilla smiles as she visits King on third day in hospital following successful prostate surgery

28 January 2024, 12:45 | Updated: 28 January 2024, 12:46

Queen Camilla was seen smiling as she visited the hospital on Sunday.
Queen Camilla was seen smiling as she visited the hospital on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Camilla was spotted smiling as she arrived to visit King Charles on his third day in hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles, 75, underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate at the London Clinic on Friday.

The monarch was treated at the same hospital where his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales is staying after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Pictured visiting the King on Sunday, Camilla, 76, appeared sprightly as she made her way to the London Clinic for the third day in a row.

Camilla has visited Charles four times since he was admitted to hospital - making two trips on Friday.

On Sunday, she arrived in a black Audi as she was pictured smiling from the front seat.

Camilla was seen smiling on arrival.
Camilla was seen smiling on arrival. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Queen told reporters "he's fine, thank you" as she left on Friday afternoon.

The King has spent two nights in the hospital so far, it is not known how long he is expected to stay in the clinic but initial reports claimed it was just for the weekend.

It is understood that Charles went in to see Kate this morning before going in for his own treatment.

The King underwent a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition - and has postponed his engagements for a recuperation period.

Camilla stayed by Charles’ side as she accompanied him for his morning procedure on Friday.

Camilla has said King Charles is doing "fine" after prostate surgery
Camilla has said King Charles is doing "fine" after prostate surgery. Picture: Alamy
Media gather outside the private London Clinic as King Charles III is admitted for prostate treatment, the same hospital where Princess Catherine had her surgery
Media gather outside the private London Clinic as King Charles III is admitted for prostate treatment, the same hospital where Princess Catherine had her surgery. Picture: Alamy

The King was was driven away from Clarence House just after 8.30am on Friday, having arrived on Thursday following his return to London by helicopter from the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

In a statement Buckingham Palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

The Princess of Wales remains in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. Kate is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter.

Queen Camilla received get well cards for King Charles on a visit to Swindon earlier this week
Queen Camilla received get well cards for King Charles on a visit to Swindon earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

Camilla is said to have told 'workaholic' Charles to 'slow down.' He carried out 516 engagements last year.

She has also been reassuring the public about his health, saying on a trip to Swindon on Monday that the King was "fine". In addition, Camilla said he was "looking forward to getting back to work" while visiting an art gallery in Aberdeen last Thursday.

In a statement last Wednesday Buckingham Palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

The London Clinic where Charles and Kate are being treated
The London Clinic where Charles and Kate are being treated. Picture: Alamy

It is understood Charles was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had undergone the surgery, but confirmed it was not related in any way to cancer.

Prince William has visited Kate at the London Clinic every day since the surgery on January 16. It is understood that their three children have not joined him at her bedside.

