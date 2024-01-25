King Charles returns to London ahead of imminent hospital operation for enlarged prostate

King Charles has returned to London ahead of an operation. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles has returned to London ahead of treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King was seen being driven near Buckingham Palace after travelling from Sandringham in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.

The union flag above the palace has been replaced with a Royal Standard, signalling the King is in residence.

He has cancelled a number of engagements as he prepares to undergo a corrective procedure this week.

The 75-year-old was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace announced the planned surgery last week, saying: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

It comes as Kate remains in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. She will not return to her royal duties until after Easter.

Meanwhile, Prince William has cleared his diary of official duties for the time being to support Kate.

The double royal health scare was announced within the space of 90 minutes last Wednesday.

The statement from Kensington Palace ended saying: "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

"She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."