'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Queen Camilla has told 'workaholic' King Charles to 'slow down' ahead of his surgery next week for an enlarged prostate.

The King, who carried out more than 500 engagements last year, has been resting on the Sandringham estate ahead of next week's corrective procedure.

Among Charles' royal engagements last year were several international trips, including to France, Germany, and Kenya.

After last week's health scare, the Queen has told the monarch he "needs to slow down a bit", The Sun reports.

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'slow down'. Picture: Getty

Camilla, 76, spent the night with Charles in Scotland on Thursday, before she returned to her country mansion in Wiltshire.

She has been telling well-wishers that her husband is "fine" - as she continued her engagements as usual.

But the King "likes to be busy" and is always "raring to go", sources close to the monarch said.

A royal source added: “His work ethic is well known and not a surprise to anyone.”

All of King Charles' engagements have been suspended for the time being, ahead of next week's prostate procedure.

Kate, William, and their three children on Christmas morning. Picture: Getty

Prince William visits Kate in the London Clinic. Picture: Getty

The announcement about the monarch's health came shortly after it was revealed Kate Middleton would be spending two weeks in hospital after undergoing pre-planned abdominal surgery.

Princess Kate will be off royal duties until at least Easter, Kensington Palace, as she recovers from the procedure.

But those close to the Princess have insisted the future queen will "work from her bed" due to her "unwavering commitment to duty".