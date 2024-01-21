Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare

Harry and Meghan 'sent get well messages' to Charles and Kate. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have sent get well messages to King Charles and Kate amid their double health scare.

Harry and Meghan's support came as the King prepares for a prostate operation and Kate remains in hospital following planned abdominal surgery.

Buckingham Palace is said to have tried to privately inform all senior royals, including the Sussexes, of the the pair's hospital visits before making the public announcement on Wednesday.

However, it is understood that Harry may have only learned of his father’s prostate diagnosis through news sources.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," a spokesperson for the Palace said.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

Harry and Meghan have now offered an olive branch and sent on their "best wishes", a source said.

“The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," they told the Mirror.

"The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."

Kate is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter, but is set to 'work from bed' as she remains in hospital for another week.

Following her surgery, William was seen visiting her at the London Clinic on Thursday. She is said to be "doing well".

Harry's relationship with the senior royals is at an all time low after he released Spare, his memoir that contained a raft of damning claims against his family.

It was previously revealed that he had been quietly sidelined by the King, alongside Prince Andrew, so they cannot serve as Counsellors of State.

Charles made a provision to ensure they are never called upon in his absence.