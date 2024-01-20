Kate will 'work from bed' after abdominal surgery as aides praise Princess' 'unwavering commitment to duty'

Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Princess of Wales is set to 'work from bed' as she remains in hospital for another week after undergoing abdominal surgery, sources have revealed.

Catherine, 42, will then move to Adelaide Cottage, the Waleses’ Windsor home, where she will continue her recovery, The Times reported.

The mother-of-three, who entered hospital on Wednesday, will resume official duties after Easter, after cancelling all scheduled engagements until the end of March.

Speaking to The Times, palace sources have praised Kate's "unwavering commitment to duty" as she works towards getting back on her feet.

They said the mood around the Royal Family was now "100 per cent family first, day job second".

The Wales' three children, George, Charlotte and Louis are the "centre of their universe" and so will try and maintain as much normality as possible, the source continued.

It comes after Kensington Palace's statement on Wednesday, announcing the Princess' hospitalisation. In the statement the palace said: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible."

Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2023. Picture: Alamy

While his wife is recovering from surgery, William will remain by her side, sources said, and has postponed his imminent engagements, the sources added.

Prince William was on Thursday seen attending hospital at the London Clinic shortly after midday where he visited his wife.

It comes as it was also announced Wednesday that King Charles would next week undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said last week the King will have a 'corrective procedure’ for the common medical issue.

“His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the statement read.

Queen Camilla opened up about the King’s procedure on Thursday as the first royal to speak out about the announcement.

Prince William drives away from the London Clinic, where Kate, the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Thursday January 18. Picture: Alamy

Speaking from Scotland on Thursday, Camilla said Charles was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work" when asked about his situation by Lord Provost.

Camilla was in Aberdeen this week opening a new ‘Safe Space’ at Aberdeen Art Gallery, an initiative to provide support to people connected to suspected domestic abuse victims.

She was staying at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire as she attended her official duties.

The King had several events and meetings planned for the coming days but these have since been postponed based on doctor’s advice.