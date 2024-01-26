Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
King Charles leaves Clarence House ahead of his prostate treatment
26 January 2024, 09:10 | Updated: 26 January 2024, 09:14
King Charles has been seen leaving Clarence House - as he faces prostate treatment after at the London Clinic where Princess Kate is resting.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition - and has postponed his engagements for a recuperation period.
He was driven away from Clarence House just after 8.30am, having arrived yesterday following his return to Lonmdon by helicopter from the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.