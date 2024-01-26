King Charles leaves Clarence House ahead of his prostate treatment

King Charles has headed to hospital for his prostate treatment. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

King Charles has been seen leaving Clarence House - as he faces prostate treatment after at the London Clinic where Princess Kate is resting.

Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition - and has postponed his engagements for a recuperation period.

He was driven away from Clarence House just after 8.30am, having arrived yesterday following his return to Lonmdon by helicopter from the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.