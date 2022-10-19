Face of Boris Johnson spotted in chicken Korma by carer who sees it as 'premonition' of things to come

19 October 2022, 23:30

The korma (left) and Boris Johnson (right)
The korma (left) and Boris Johnson (right). Picture: Alamy and Agency
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A carer has spotted an uncanny resemblance to Boris Johnson…in a chicken korma.

Jonathan Hoitinga was innocently making the curry for one of his clients when he looked down and spotted eight pieces of chicken in the shape of the former prime minister.

He now thinks it could be a ‘premonition’ that the politician is on his way back to Number 10 to replace Liz Truss.

Mr Hoitinga, who is from Leatherhead, Surrey, said: “I was preparing dinner for one of my clients at their home.

“He said to me specifically he wanted the rice and curry kept separate. When I went to pick up the plate, I saw it.

“I said ‘oh it looks like a face. It looks like Boris’. He found it funny. He said it looked like him then said ‘well, I’m going to eat him now’.

“The chicken fell into place so it looked like a face. His hair is a bit dishevelled, it’s part of the act. He doesn’t have a sensible hair do, it’s part of his thing.”

The chicken korma
The chicken korma. Picture: kennedynewsandmedia

The dad-of-one said he now thinks that it could be a sign Boris is returning to his post as Prime Minister and admits that he ‘couldn’t do any worse than Liz Truss’ currently is.

Read more: British woman sparks anger by posing naked for risqué photoshoot on steps of Amalfi cathedral

He said he voted for the Conservative leader in the 2019 election but Boris wouldn’t get his support if he made a comeback.

He said: “It could be a sign, you never know. You could say it’s a premonition. I’m not a big fan but it wouldn’t surprise me if he came back to politics with what’s happening right now.

“I did like him and I did vote for him and I’ll be honest. Now I see how he’s done, I wouldn’t vote for him again.

Read more: Bullying row surrounds ‘farce’ fracking vote as Chief Whip walks out… hours after Home Secretary quit

“I’ve always found him entertaining, he has a laugh but you need someone more serious running the country.

“He’s fine if he’s got the right people around him. He couldn’t do any worse than Liz [Truss].”

The image was shared on social media and has now racked up more than a quarter of a million likes.

One person wrote: “It would probably do a better job of running the country too.”

Another added: “The representation of his hair isn’t dishevelled enough but the face is spot on.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal documents were false, says judge

A plane has been detained at Stansted

Armed police storm plane and arrest three men on suspicion of bomb hoax at Stansted

Police Sergeant Michael McGuirk and Police Constable Nikki Smith

Police officers given award for battling through a blaze to save vulnerable man who set fire to himself

Sexual Misconduct Paul Haggis

Woman breaks down while giving evidence in Danny Masterson rape trial

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Trump answers questions under oath in defamation case over alleged rape

Russia Putin

Putin doubles down on Ukraine invasion with declaration of martial law

Paedophile Mark Thompson has been given permission to go on holiday

Paedophile who admitted assaulting two young girls allowed to go on holiday before sentencing

A plane has been detained at Stansted

Plane moved to 'secure area' of Stansted Airport as police rush to deal with 'security alert'

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised unreservedly for swearing at Steve Baker

Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy 'apologises unreservedly' for swearing at Tory minister Steve Baker

Bee Attack Deputies

US woman accused of assault for releasing swarm of bees at officers

TKorStretch was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Police arrest men on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Italy Politics

Italy’s incoming premier Meloni warns Berlusconi over pro-Putin remarks

Dave Ward of the CWU

'A mood of rebellion' brewing: Royal Mail, BT and Openreach staff to go on strike tomorrow in one of the year's biggest walkouts
In a nightmare day for the PM the Home Secretary quit, followed by the chief whip amid chaos over a vote on fracking

Chaos in the Commons: Tories hit by bullying row during crunch vote after Home Secretary Braverman quits

Liz Truss departs Downing Street for PMQs in London

'Liz Truss is on a narrow path which is getting narrower all the time' says Tory peer

Sexual Misconduct Paul Haggis

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis denies raping publicist, jurors told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Marr said the Tories could be on the brink of civil war

Andrew Marr: 'Lets try civil war', chaotic Tories decide, after Shapps replaces Braverman as Home Secretary
The children's home has been criticised by Ofsted

Children's home where 'manager bought tattoo gun for child', while another kid 'built a makeshift flamethrower'
The Just Stop Oil protesters are coming down from the bridge

Two men charged after Just Stop Oil protest shut Dartford crossing

Russia Ukraine War

EU awards top human rights prize to people of Ukraine

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been discovered.

Police searching for murder weapon used in shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, find gun in cemetery
School Lane

Man, 88, found dead at assisted living complex as woman, 53, arrested on suspicion of murder
Suella Braverman has left the government after just six weeks as Home Secretary

'Hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics': Home Sec quits over security breach with swipe at PM
The woman's antics on the cathedral's steps angered locals

British woman sparks anger by posing naked for risqué photoshoot on steps of Amalfi cathedral
Cars are being destroyed for no reason across the UK

Cars are being destroyed for no reason by thugs in a new trend called 'car cannibalism' and drivers are 'completely oblivious'
Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle speaks about relationship with Queen for the first time and Harry's reaction to her death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money
Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit