Fake Madeleine McCann launches fresh fundraising drive in Poland after previous page cancelled amid child porn claims

25 April 2023, 12:57

Julia Wendell launches fresh fundraising drive after her previous page was cancelled
Julia Wendell launches fresh fundraising drive after her previous page was cancelled. Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

The woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann has launched a new fundraising bid after her previous page was cancelled.

Julia Wendell, 21, has started a page in Poland after her previous one on Gogetfunding was cancelled after receiving more than €1000.

This came in the wake of claims made by US private investigator/celebrity medium Dr Fia Johansson that indecent images of children were found on a phone Julia left behind in California.

The phone was seized by police. Julia has denied any wrong doing.

Julia Wendell
Julia Wendell. Picture: social media

On website zrzutka.pl she wrote: "My fundraiser on another website was cancelled (probably because of haters who reported it) and money was refund to people but I will not give up because I need be able to pay lawyer, therapist and just help myself.

"Hi, I am creating this fundraiser to help myself. Many people told me that I should do this but I refused because I didn’t want to make people saying that I’m a liar or just a bad person but I decided to ask you for help..I need your help.

"I understand the media frenzy surrounding this has been hectic and overwhelming for everyone. It has also been an awfully overwhelming time for me, I’m 21 year old girl, I’ve been through a lot in my young life.

"Over the last few weeks, I was coerced into going to the USA, in return isolating me from everything around me.

"Whilst over there, went through a tough time which in turn resulted in me being even more isolated and distrusting of others.

"Now I’m at home in Poland and trying to return to a somewhat normal life with my boyfriend and my lovely cat Monte - I am being met with vicious untrue statements and outright lies pertaining to my character.

"I need to get back on my feet, I need to be able to get myself to a place where I can return to the work force and thrive in the career I choose. In order to do that I need support around me such as lawyers and professionals."

Julia Wendell made headlines as she claimed she was the missing girl who vanished in Portugal in 2007.

She joined up with a self-professed psychic called Fia Johansson in the US. But the two have now fallen out after a DNA test found she was not Madeleine.

Dr Johansson reported Julia to Orange County Sheriff's Department in California, who have said it will be sent on to police in Germany and Poland to investigate.

She has handed over a phone she says Julia left behind and alleged it contains explicit images of children, as well as evidence she encouraged young girls to join sex platforms, The Sun reported.

Julia, 21, denied wrongdoing and told the paper: "I didn't have child pornography on my phone. I am not a paedo and I never tried to encourage any teenagers to do anything illegal and bad and disgusting," she said.

"I am not a paedo. I am a victim of a paedo."

Dr Fia Johansson
Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: social media
Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007
Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007. Picture: social media

Julia has apologised to Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann for causing them "sadness" as a result of her claims.

Julia sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine. Her original Instagram account iammadeleinemccan had more than one million followers before it was deactivated.

She said she had few memories from her childhood and pointed to a defect in her eye similar to the one Madeleine was known to have to back up her claims.

In recent posts, she insisted: "I have to say I never said I am Madeleine. I always said that I believe I could be Madeleine."

Private investigator and celebrity medium Dr Johansson took her to California after she received death threats in Poland. She was given power of attorney over the 21-year-old and appeared alongside her on US talk show Dr Phil.

After the DNA test proved she was not Madeleine, Julia returned to Poland and has said that Dr Fia Johansson was "trying to scare" her adding that she’s no longer sure whether the "medium" ever wanted to help at all.

The hosepipe ban came into force today

Devon and Cornwall hosepipe ban grows to 390,000 households and won't be lifted until December
Samuel Kasumu has been backed by three senior Conservatives for the mayoral elections.

'We are not complacent': Ex-Boris adviser Samuel Kasumu emerges as Tory frontrunner for Mayor of London
'Encrypted online chats are a digital playground for paedos': Sajid Javid backs amendment to Government's Online Safety Bill

'Encrypted web chats are a digital playground for paedos': Javid backs Government's Online Safety Bill amendment
The body of Alex Beddall, also known as Alice, has been found

Missing teen found in river two months after vanishing, with devastated family 'in pieces' at discovery
The Prime Minister's official motorcade was flanked by jogging and cycling officers

Rishi Sunak's police escort compared to North Korea as officers are seen jogging along next to his motorcade
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured together enjoying a basketball game

Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation
Levi Davis went missing in October last year

‘I don’t know what to believe’: Mum of missing Levi Davis speaks out and slams ‘slow Spanish police’
David King, main image and top, was jailed for life His son was Edward was given life with a minimum of 19 years

Vigilante dad who murdered thief using WW2 dagger says 'oh, come on!' as he’s arrested

Countries are racing to get their citizens out of Sudan

UK to start evacuating Brits from war-ravaged Sudan after start of 72-hour ceasefire

