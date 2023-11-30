Britain 'stands firmly' with Falkland Islands as minister pays visit in fresh warning to Argentina's eccentric president

30 November 2023, 18:05

Milei has backed his country's claim to the Falklands
Milei has backed his country's claim to the Falklands. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain is showing it stands by the Falklands after Argentina's president suggested the time had come to "get them back".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Foreign office minister David Rutley arrived in the islands' capital Stanley on Thursday to show UK support for their right to self-determination.

And he issued another warning to Javier Milei, the live wire new president of Argentina.

"I will reiterate that the UK stands firmly behind the Falkland Islanders' rights of self-determination, as an important part of the British family," Rutley said, as he was due to meet the governor, Alison Blake, and members of its legislative assembly.

Read more: Falklanders vow to remain British despite new Argentina president claiming sovereignty over islands

"The Falkland Islands has a flourishing economy and is making great strides in the fight against climate change, which I look forward to learning about first-hand."

Milei has already described Argentina's claimed sovereignty over the islands, which is home to some 3,500 people, as "non-negotiable".

Islanders in Port Stanley voted to remain a British territory
Islanders in Port Stanley voted to remain a British territory. Picture: Alamy

It is a frequently discussed topic in the country, which believes it has a right to govern the territory despite a 2013 referendum that saw almost every voter support staying as a British Overseas Territory.

Britain and Argentina lost hundreds of lives after the latter, which is about 300 miles away, invaded under its previous military junta.

But while Buenos Aires has resolved to pursue more diplomatic means, the rhetoric over the islands remains strong.

Read more: Argentina doubles down on Falklands claim as war of words brews after Rishi Sunak says islands' status is 'settled'

Javier Milei has said the time may have come to get the Falklands "back"
Javier Milei has said the time may have come to get the Falklands "back". Picture: Alamy

That is despite Milei, a right winger and eccentric character who asks his pet dogs for policy advice, having stated he is a fan of the victorious prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

He has suggested the UK could hand over the Falklands in the same way it gave back Hong Kong to China in 1997.

However, he has accepted the islanders' views "cannot be ignored".

Downing Street has already said the Falklands issue "was settled decisively some time ago".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

William and Kate dazzled on the red carpet as they brushed off Scobie's claims

William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame

Opec sign

Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to world in bid to boost prices

Exclusive
An 18-month row over pay, job security and conditions has come to an end, for now

'Provoke us again and we will respond in kind': Mick Lynch issues new threat to government after pay deal halts strikes

Matt Hancock appeared at the Covid inquiry on Thursday

Cummings a 'malign actor' and 'missed opportunities': 11 revelations from Matt Hancock's Covid inquiry appearance

Phillip Hancock

Man executed in Oklahoma over double killing in 2001

Matt Hancock gave evidence on Thursday.

Matt Hancock insists he is 'no liar' as he blames 'toxic culture' in No10 for Covid failings

Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Tough talks ahead as Gaza ceasefire holds with more hostages freed

Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants

Last people smuggler in operation linked to deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry jailed for seven years

Mia Schem was released today, with her mother Keren filmed reacting in joy

Baying mob screams at two female hostages released by Hamas, as young captive's mother sobs in joy

Jamie Lynn Spears exited the I'm A Celebrity jungle on medical grounds

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out after I'm A Celebrity exit after departing jungle on 'medical grounds'

Donald Trump

Gag order barring Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial reinstated

The caller is heard saying, “I don't think there's anything you can do for her, I really don't think there is."

'Blood on her legs and back': Desperate 999 call made by dog walker who found Brianna Ghey’s body after stabbing

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Thursday

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine bury families in rubble

Palestinians ride bicycles by destroyed buildings in Gaza City on Wednesday

Truce in Gaza extended but talks over remaining Hamas hostages could get tougher

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they welcomed the Crown Prince and Princess of Sweden at Windsor Castle today

Kate and William are all smiles as they welcome Swedish Royals amid ongoing Omid Scobie race row

Andrew Marr has paid tribute to Alistair Darling after he died aged 70

'We were lucky to have him': Andrew Marr's tribute to Alistair Darling after former Chancellor dies aged 70

Latest News

See more Latest News

The cruise, due to depart Istanbul on 30 November, was cancelled because the company failed to buy a ship

Three-year cruise cancelled as company admits it did not buy ship after customers sold homes for £300k tickets
A Met Police officer tasered a 10-year-old girl

Moment police officer tasers 10-year-old girl carrying garden shears, as PC is cleared of gross misconduct
Facebook's Meta sign at the company's headquarters

Fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were ‘primed to polarise voters’

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, front, attends the plenary session of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe

Lavrov faces western critics at security meeting and walks out after speech

A 600 mile 'wall of snow' is set to bury Brits

Brits to be buried in '600-mile wall of snow' as Scandinavian freeze sweeps the UK with up to 10cm set to fall
Thai hostages who were freed from Hamas observe a minute's silence upon their arrival at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Families reunite with 17 Thai hostages freed by Hamas

Alistair Darling has died aged 70

Former chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling dies aged 70

Shane MacGowan has died

The Pogues star Shane MacGowan dies at 65 days after being sent home from hospital as he battled brain condition
Fire consumes an area next to the Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, on November 15

UN weather agency says 2023 is hottest year on record – with more extremes ahead

An 18-month row over pay, job security and conditions has come to an end, for now

Rail strike threat ends until at least Spring as RMT union votes to accept pay deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles brushed off controversy in his COP28 meeting with Nigeria’s president

King Charles says he’s 'alright… just about' as he brushes off Omid Scobie Endgame row

Mr Scobie said he was 'frustrated' with the name appearing in the Dutch edition of the book

Omid Scobie says he is as 'frustrated as everyone else' after royals in racism storm named in Dutch version of Endgame
Harry and Meghan have been accused by Palace insiders

Palace insiders accuse Harry and Meghan after names of royals 'who asked about Archie's skin colour' leaked

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit