Argentina doubles down on Falklands claim as war of words brews after Rishi Sunak says islands' status is 'settled'

22 November 2023, 15:21

Javier Milei has said the Falklands are Argentine
Javier Milei has said the Falklands are Argentine. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Argentina has hit back at Rishi Sunak in a brewing war of words after the Prime Minister disputed new president Javier Milei's claim to the Falkland Islands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Milei, a right-wing libertarian economist, was elected as president of Argentina on Sunday night, defeating current economics minister Sergio Massa.

The new president said in a debate that Argentina should have control of the islands, which it calls Las Malvinas.

The Falklands are a British overseas territory, which Argentina invaded in 1982, sparking a military response from the UK. More than 900 people died in the ensuing war, which resulted in the islands remaining under British control.

The population of the Falklands, which are 300 miles off the coast of Argentina in the south Atlantic, voted overwhelmingly to remain British in a 2013 referendum.

Read More: Falkland's sovereignty 'not up for discussion' Britain warns after new Argentinian president vows to 'get them back'

Read more: The Falkland Islands still matter to Brits no matter what the new Argentinian president or his dead dog thinks

Javier Milei
Javier Milei. Picture: Alamy

The British government hit back at Mr Milei's comments on the Falklands after his election, with Rishi Sunak saying that the islands' sovereignty was "settled" a long time ago.

Argentina's foreign ministry then said that the country has a "permanent and unwavering objective" to take back the Falklands, and that the government "rejects" Mr Sunak's remark.

Mr Milei, 53, said in the debate: "What do I propose? Argentina's sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands is non-negotiable. The Malvinas are Argentine.

"Now we have to see how we are going to get them back. It is clear that the war option is not a solution.

The Belgrano
The Belgrano. Picture: Getty

"We had a war - that we lost - and now we have to make every effort to recover the islands through diplomatic channels."

But Sunak's official spokesman said: “This is a long-settled issue and there are no plans to revisit it. The position of the Falkland Islands was settled some time ago, and will not be changed.”

Previous president Alberto Fernandez called Britain's control over the islands an "anachronistic colonial situation".

In that context Mr Milei's position could be seen as relatively conciliatory. He even praised Margaret Thatcher, Britain's Conservative prime minister who launched the UK military response to Argentina's invasion.

Mrs Thatcher, still hated by many for ordering the navy to fire on the Belgrano warship, was described by Mr Milei as "one the great leaders in the history of humanity” during his campaign.

Wellwishers waving British flags as they bid farewell to troops sailing on QE2 as it departs for Falkland Islands
Wellwishers waving British flags as they bid farewell to troops sailing on QE2 as it departs for Falkland Islands. Picture: Getty

An advisor to Mr Milei has said that the Falklands could be gradually transferred to Argentina in a similar process to Hong Kong coming under Chinese rule.

But Diana Mondino also said that the will of the Falklanders themselves must be respected.

"In such a process we can’t leave out those people who live in the Islands, we must include the interests of people living in the Island," she said.

A statement on the Argentine government’s website says: "The recovery of these territories and the full exercise of its sovereignty, respecting the way of life of its inhabitants and following the principles of International Law, constitutes a permanent and irrevocable objective of the Argentine people."

Falklands veteran remembers conflict

Mr Milei gained 56 per cent of the vote, compared to Mr Massa’s 46 per cent - the widest victory margin in the country since it returned to democracy in 1983.

The newly elected president told his supporters on Sunday evening: "Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins. Today is a historic night for Argentina,”

Mr Milei pledged to make “drastic changes” to the country and promised to deal with rising inflation and poverty.

The country is currently experiencing extreme poverty alongside 143 per cent inflation.

Dismantling the Central Bank, halving the number of government ministries and pushing the dollarisation of the economy are among some of his pledges.

“We have monumental problems ahead: inflation, lack of work, and poverty,” he told his voters.

“The situation is critical and there is no place for tepid half-measures."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the deaths appear to be "a tragic accident" but that they don't know yet why the car left the road.

Teens may have been lying dead in overturned car for two days after north Wales crash

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the Autumn Statement on Wednesday

What the Autumn Statement means for you: How tax cuts will boost your wallet

Jonathan Van-Tam

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam says family were threatened with having throats cut in Covid-19 lockdown

Israel Palestinians

Aid groups ready to move in when Gaza ceasefire begins

Kennedy assassination

Reporter remembers the day JFK was assassinated 60 years ago

The OBR said the tax burden is still at a record high

Percentage of workers’ pay going to taxman still at a record high, warns OBR

Hunt has announced a raft of changes that will boost Brits' wallets

Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement key points: National Insurance slashed and living wage rises in boost for squeezed Brits

Israel Palestinians

Israel-Hamas ceasefire to start on Thursday morning

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers the Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt’s £450 Christmas boost for millions: Chancellor’s tax giveaway to ‘grow Britain’

Hunt has frozen alcohol duty

Jeremy Hunt freezes alcohol duty in Autumn Statement 'to save boozers 3p a pint'

Around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

Police on international hunt for housekeeper after £350,000 worth of jewellery stolen from London hotel

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his autumn statement in the House of Commons.

Autumn Statement: Chancellor promises to spend up to £7m on tackling anti-Semitism

Witham has been jailed for life for murdering Ashley Dale

Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Melissa Barrera has been fired from the Scream franchise

Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 over social media posts criticising Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas

US navy plane

Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay

The Israeli government said that 50 hostages held in Gaza will be freed over the four-day ceasefire.

Freed Gaza hostages will arrive in Israel tomorrow as four-day ceasefire with Hamas begins at 8am

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Pope

Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Changpeng Zhao

Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

Model of Mecca

China ‘expanding crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang’

JFK in Dallas moments before the assassination

Who shot JFK? 'Magic' bullets to CIA plots - all the theories behind the assassination and why it is still a mystery
Nella and Fred clashed during the latest episode of I'm A Celeb

'Petulant and spoilt beyond belief': I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose slammed after 'over the top' outburst at Fred Sirieix
June Steenkamp will not attend Oscar Pistorius' parole hearing in person on Friday.

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius one step closer to freedom after his girlfriend’s mother decides not to oppose parole bid
Geert Wilders

Polls open as candidates vie to replace longest-serving Dutch leader

Camembert cheeses

EU food packaging vote causes cultural stink over Camembert

Israel Palestinians

Truce deal raises hopes hostages will be freed in Gaza

Ami Kaufman filmed Anna Laurini ripping down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas.

Pro-Palestine activist claims she’s ‘cleaning the street’ as she tears down posters of kidnapped children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit